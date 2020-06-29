GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Trivia Quiz: Lawrence Taylor

Patricia Traina

From 1981-93, Lawrence Taylor--better known as "L.T." to scores of Giants fans--caused many NFL quarterbacks to curl into a ball at the mere sight of him crashing into the backfield toward them. 

The Hall of Fame linebacker often put on a Superman type of performance, like in Week 13 of the 1988 season against the New Orleans Saints when he had to wear a harness on one of his shoulders in which he had suffered torn ligaments and a pectoral injury. 

Despite his injury, Taylor put on a show that afternoon, one of many he'd put on for Giants fans.

Speaking of the Saints, who famously passed on selecting Taylor with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1981 draft in favor of South Carolina running back George Rogers, did you know the Cowboys, who held the No. 26 pick in that year's draft, were looking to swap places with the Saints to have a chance at drafting Taylor?

In 1981, current SiriusXM NFL Radio host Gil Brandt was the chief talent scout for the Cowboys. According to SaintsWire, two years ago, Brandt told a story of how he tried to negotiate a trade with Bum Phillips, the Saints head coach, who also was in charge of the Saints' personnel decisions so that the Cowboys would be in a position to draft Taylor.

Fortunately for the Giants, the Saints, who had 17 draft picks that year, weren't interested in adding any more picks to their cache. Phillips turned down the offer, and with the first pick in the 1981 draft, he selected Rogers.

The Giants? They wasted no time in getting their draft card in with Taylor's name fast enough to then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle for the Hall of Famer.

That brings us to this week's quiz, which is focused on Lawrence Taylor, one of if not the greatest linebackers ever to play the game.

See how many you can get right. | Click here to take the quiz.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Proposed Solution for NFL Roster Management Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With training camps set to open next month, here is a potential method teams can manage rosters if players test positive for COVID-19.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Eric Smith, OT

Smith saw limited action in 2019, but could be facing an uphill battle to stick around in 2020 given the depth that's in front of him.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | June 29, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with former Giants wide receiver David Tyree's observation regarding a missing ingredient in the Giants receiving corps.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Chris Slayton, DL

Chris Slayton brings ideal size, power, and athleticism to the Giants' defensive line room, but given the depth at the position, is there a spot to be earned?

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants Podcast: Getting to the Heart of the Offensive Line Issues

Offensive line analyst Brandon Thorn, who contributes to The Athletic, Establish The Run and The Scouting Academy, recently appeared on the LockedOn Giants podcast to discuss various topics about the Giants offensive line.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Darius Slayton | WR

Can Darius Slayton build on his breakout rookie year?

Pat Ragazzo

David Tyree Reveals the Biggest Thing Missing from the Giants Offense

The Super Bowl XLII hero believes the Giants are headed in the right direction, but they're missing one critical aspect on offense that he said was vital to Eli Manning's growth as a young quarterback.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | June 28, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the lawsuit facing Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott regarding his dogs alleged attack of a pool cleaner.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Chad Slade, OL

Can Chad Slade hang onto a roster spot?

Gene Clemons

Revealing the Giants' Most Underrated Player

SINow's Conor Orr makes his pick for the Giants most underrated player. While it's not a bad choice, there's a better one, in our opinion.

Patricia Traina