Giants Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Following the draft, the Giants have room for approximately 10 more undrafted free agents before hitting the 90-man training camp roster maximum.

The following is a list of undrafted free agents that have agreed to terms to join the Giants. 

Please note that many undrafted free agents haven't necessarily signed their contracts and that some could theoretically change their minds to join another club. Likewise, when they do eventually arrive in East Rutherford, there is still the matter of the players passing their physical.

CB Christian Angulo, 6-2, 194 pounds, Hampton 

Angulo appears to have limited college experience. He recorded 18 tackles 92 for a loss for Hampton last season. He also appears to have spent time with Cincinnati prior, but no stats were listed for him by SportsReference.com for that period.  

QB Case Cookus, 6-4, 205 pounds, Northern Arizona

Named to the 2019 Walter Payton Award Watch List and the 2019 FCS Performer of the Year Watch List. He went 892 out of 1,431 for 12,082 yards, 105 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions over his five-year stint. He also has rushed for 232 yards on 206 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Last season, Cookus completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 4,095 yards with 31 touchdowns while tossing just seven interceptions.

WR Derrick Dillon, 5-11, 186 pounds, LSU

In five seasons, Dillon recorded 51 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 18 rushing attempts for 87 yards.

OT Tyler Haycraft, 6-3, 293 pounds, Louisville

A one-time walk-on who projects to guard at the NFL level, Haycraft saw action in 12 games for the Cardinals last year. According to his position coach, Dwayne Ledford, the young man has the core skill set to move inside to center.

WR Rysen John,  6-7, 237 pounds, Simon Fraser (Canada) 

A big-bodied receiver who recorded 861 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last year, John ran a 4.6 40-yard dash. John played in 20 games, catching 73 passes for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns. In limited rushing attempts (5), he picked up 23 yards, all during the 2017-18 season.

EDGE Niko Lalos, 6-5, 270 pounds, Dartmouth 

Another potential edge-rushing talent, Lalos' 2019 season honors included Division I All-New England Team, All-Ivy League First Team, Phil Steele All-Ivy League First Team, and the Hula Bowl Team MVP. 

In 24 games, he recorded 59 total tackles, 17.5 for a loss, 11.0 sacks, one interception, nine passes defensed, and one fumble recovery.

RB Javon Leake,  6-0, 206 pounds, Maryland

In three seasons, Leake recorded 1,144 rushing yards on 145 carries (7.9 average) and added 10 receptions for 59 yards. He also has experience returning kickoffs, having recorded 1,445 yards on 59 returns (24.5 average).

EDGE Dana Levine, 6-4, 235 pounds, Temple

Levine has experience in both a two-point and three-point stance. In 2019, he recorded 5.5 sacks in 2019 and finished his college career with 90 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks and four forced fumbles after working as part of a rotation.

TE Kyle Markway, 6-4, 250 pounds, South Carolina

In three seasons, Markway, a junior eligible, caught 37 balls for 459 yards and 3 touchdowns (11.3 yards per reception). Thirty-one of those receptions, 349 of those yards and two of those scores coming in 2019.

OL Kyle Murphy, 6-3, 316 pounds, Rhode Island

Murphy projects an interior offensive lineman at the pro level. As a true freshman, he started three of 10 games played at left guard. By his sophomore season, he was a full-time starter, splitting his time at left guard and right tackle. In his junior season, the two-time team captain added center to his repertoire, starting one game there and 10 others at left tackle. 

He earned second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-CAA honors for his play in 12 starts at left tackle.

WR Binjimen Victor, 6-4, 199 pounds, Ohio State

Victor finished his four-year stint for the Buckeyes with 83 receptions for 1,340 yards and 18 touchdowns. Last year, he caught a career-high 35 balls for 573 yards, but only six touchdowns, failing to equal his career-high of seen during the 2017 season. Victor ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at the combine.  

WR Austin Mack, 6-2, 215 pounds, Ohio State 

Victor will be joined by his teammate, Austin Mack, who in four seasons, recorded 1,050 receiving yards on 79 receptions with six touchdowns. 

CB Malcolm Elmore, 5-11, 185 pounds, Central Methodist

in 2018, Elmore was Selected as the 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete. He played in all 10 games that season and finished second on the team with two interceptions while recording Recorded 26 tackles and 11 passes defensed.

LB Dominique Ross, 6-4, 228 pounds, North Carolina

In four seasons for the Tar Heels, Ross appeared in 31 games, recording 126 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, four sacks, one interception, and 10 passes defensed. During his senior season, he appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts at linebacker, setting career highs with 60 tackles, six TFL, 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed, and four quarterback hits.  

