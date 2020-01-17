Giants Unit Review: The Curious Case of the Receivers

Following the bombshell trade of receiver Odell Beckham Jr in March of 2019, the biggest challenge for the Giants receivers was to help absorb Beckham’s average annual production during his five years with the team—78 receptions for 1,095 yards and 8.8 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, we won’t know that for sure, as injuries and a suspension put something of a crimp in this plan on a big picture scale.

The good news is that moving forward, it probably doesn’t matter. The Giants unloaded Beckham’s hefty contract (and the headaches that came with it), which has helped their salary cap situation moving forward.

With new head coach Joe Judge promising a diverse offensive game plan to where different players will likely be featured accordingly, it’s more about the individual efforts and what they bring to the big picture.

Let’s take a look then at the Giants receivers and if they have enough for 2020 and beyond.

When Corey Coleman, thought to be the only receiver the Giants had with the necessary speed to stretch the field, was lost in the summer to a torn ACL, many people thought the Giants vertical passing game might have gone out the window.

Such as not the case thanks to the breakout star of the group, rookie Darius Slayton, a fifth-round draft pick who initially looked to be a disappointment after injuries wiped out most of his summer and the first two games of the regular season.

Slayton proved to be a draft-day steal, and the only receiver the Giants had capable of stretching the field. Twenty-five percent of his pass targets were on routes of 20 or more yards’ he caught seven of those balls (out of 20) for a team-leading 265 yards (among deep pass attempts) and had three deep touchdown catches.

Slayton was the third-most targeted of the Giants receivers, behind Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate, his 60% catch rate just a smidgen under Tate’s 60.5% rate. And his eight touchdown receptions by far led the team in scoring, and it wasn’t even close.

Want another element of Slayton’s game to appreciate? He was among the Giants best blocking receivers downfield, according to Pro Football Focus, and out of 51 catchable passes, he only dropped three.

Shepard ended up being an important story for the team this year, though for the wrong reasons. After signing a new (and well deserved) contract extension in the off-season, repeated concussions loomed over his future, especially when, at one point, he looked as though he had cleared the protocol only to have a setback that put him right back in it.

He ultimately got a clean bill of health, and in 10 games played, he caught 57 out of 83 balls for a team-best 68.7% reception rate, but only 576 yards and three touchdowns.

Shepard continued to see the majority of his snaps from the slot, 42 of them to be exact—catching 29 balls for two of his three touchdowns. And although Shepard was one of the team’s most consistent receivers, one can’t help but have a concern about his future were he to have another concussion in his future.

Golden Tate’s Giants season got off to a rocky start when it was announced that he was to serve a four-game, league-imposed suspension for a PED violation. After failing to have the suspension reduced or better yet removed from his record, Tate took ownership of his circumstances, served his suspension, and then returned in Week 5.

Tate led the Giants wide receivers in yards after the catch (291) and finished tied for second on the team with six touchdowns (with Saquon Barkley). Tate also finished second among the Giants receivers in broken tackles with six.

However, Tate is on the wrong side of 30, and it’s unlikely that he’s in the team’s long-term plans. While he’s earned another opportunity to compete for a spot in 2020, the Giants might want to start looking ahead toward developing some younger talent.

The rest of the Giants receivers proved to be a revolving door of sorts, with Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Da’Mari Scott, Russell Shepard, and T.J. Jones all getting opportunities at some point or another.

Of these, Scott, who emerged as a late-season return specialist on special teams, is someone to keep an eye on moving forward as a potential fourth receiver among this group.

Where Do They Go From Here?

Receiver isn’t exactly a pressing, “gotta have” need, but it probably wouldn’t hurt to add another deep vertical threat to this group, especially if Daniel Jones is going to air it out more than just once or twice per game.

People will point to the Giants deep passing game not being as effective as it could. While there are different reasons for this, one such reason is the absence of receivers who can separate consistently down the field to at least give Jones a fighting chance at connecting on the home run ball.

And speaking of separation, this was a regular problem with most of the receivers. Of their 2,598 receiving yards, only 31.9% came after the catch, a glaring stat suggesting that there was little to no consistent separation occurring.

That also goes for the fact that not a single Giants receiver came close to logging double-digit avoided tackles (Sterling Sheard, who had seven, was the position group’s leader).

The Bottom Line

Receiver isn’t a glaring need, not in the same vein as an offensive tackle or pass rusher. Still, the Giants could no doubt benefit from adding a receiver capable of stretching the field who can separate and break more than just a handful of tackles.

They’ll likely add to this position group, as they should since it’s unlikely Russell Shepard and Cody Latimer are back. Still, the Giants probably don’t have to spend enormous resources on adding depth at this position.

