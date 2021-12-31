Giants Unveil Final Week 17 Injury Report

Giants will likely lean heavily on their practice squad at two key position groups.

The Giants project to be really thin this weekend at receiver and offensive tackle for their game against the Chicago Bears.

Receivers Collin Johnson (hamstring), John Ross (knee/COVID ramp-up0 and Kadarius Toney (shoulder) were all declared out of Sunday's game by the team. With Sterling Shepard on injured reserve and Darius Slayton on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Giants are looking at fielding a receiving corps of veteran Kenny Golladay and mostly practice quad players, including Pharoh Cooper, Alex Bahman, David Sills V, and Travis Toivonen.

Stating center Billy Price, who has missed practice and meetings this week after he and his wife suffered a miscarriage 15 weeks into their pregnancy, is listed s doubtful for Sunday.

"We fully support Billy, fully support Billy as an organization, him and his wife as just individuals and their family and what they’re going through right now," head coach Joe Judge said Friday.

"We left the door open to Billy in a lot of ways in terms of whatever he needs from us. When I talked to him earlier in the week, I let him know, ‘Hey, listen, if you’ve got to come in here and let this be a distraction, if you want to stay engaged with the game plan, if you want to come out and practice and blow off some steam and hit the weight room, whatever you’ve got to do.’

"I wouldn’t fully rule him out at this moment, but he has not been at practice with us. He’s not been in-person in the meetings. The Zoom’s been available to him, but we’re letting him and his wife right now have the time they need and fully supporting him in what they’re going through."

The latest from Giants Country Click on an image to jump to the story you wish to read. Kenny Golladay Hoping to Finish Frustrating Season on a Positive Note Kenny Golladay's first season as a Giant hasn't gone according to plan, but with two games left, he's hoping to score his first touchdown with his new team. 1 / 6

If Price doesn't play, the expectation is Matt Skura will move to center, and either Wes martin or Ben Bredeson will start at left guard.

Speaking of the offensive line, right tackle Nate Solder (COVID ramp-up) is one of four players listed as questionable by the Giants, joining cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad/COVID ramp-up), defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot), and tight end Chris Myarick (hip).

Last week, the Giants lost Matt Peart to a torn ACL, and Korey Cunningham, another reserve offensive lineman capable of playing tackle, is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Giants have Devery Hamilton and Derrick Kelly on their practice squad, who could receive consideration for an elevation this weekend.

In related news, offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, who came under some fire Thursday following some rather telling comments made by offensive line coach Rob Sale, was missing from practice Friday due to illness. It's the third time in the last two months Wilson, who is on the practice squad, has missed practice due to illness.

Join the Giants Country Community