January 5, 2022
Giants Unveil Lengthy Injury Report Ahead of Regular Season Finale

A bad season of Giants football refuses to let up, even as the end lurks.

The 2021 season can't end soon enough for the battered, bruised, and losing New York Giants.

New York, who ranks among the top five most injured teams in the league, unveiled a lengthy injury report following their Wednesday practice, a report with some new names added.

Not practicing--and new to the list--were defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (not injury related – personal/COVID ramp-up) and defensive end Elerson Smith (neck). Fullback Cullen Gillaspia, who has recently been on the injury report with a shin ailment, was listed with a knee issue on this week's report. And quarterback Mike Glennon, who as of yet has not been placed on injured reserve despite head coach Joe Judge saying Glennon's season was over, also showed on the injury report.

They all were joined by defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot) and receivers Collin Johnson (hamstring), and John Ross (knee).

Those listed as limited include running back Saquon Barkley (ankle); offensive linemen Korey Cunningham (COVID ramp-up), Will Hernandez (ankle), and Andrew Thomas (shoulder); tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle); defensive lineman Danny Shelton (COVID ramp up); and receivers Darius Slayton (shoulder/COVID ramp-up) and Kadarius Toney (shoulder).

Hernandez, who has started every game at right guard this season, is a new addition to the injury report. Thomas's shoulder injury is also new.

One prominent name missing from the injury report is defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Williams has been dealing with a triceps injury, but he has refused to slow down and has donned a custom-made brace that will allow him to keep playing.

Despite all the injuries, Judge said his expectations for his team remain the same as always.

“We tell the guys all the time, ‘Come in, be locked in. We’re playing for each other as a team,’“ he said. “I expect to see them in the meetings fully prepared.

"Expect to see them in the practices going out there and practicing with intensity, energy and urgency working on fundamentals, making sure we correct any mistakes as we go through the week from the film study and the next day corrections. And I expect to see the effort from the opening kickoff to the final whistle from our team."

