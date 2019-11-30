Giants Week 13 Fantasy Football: Sit 'em/Start 'em Guide

For most NFL fans, drafting a player from your favorite team is all a part of the fantasy football experience and for the most part, a few New York Giants players could put up quality fantasy numbers during the 2019 season. Based on this weekend’s matchup, some of Big Blue’s most fantasy-relevant players could actually be in for respectable fantasy days.

For the most part, the Green Bay Packers have had a solid fantasy defense in 2019, but their stop unit has plenty of weaknesses that Giants players can easily exploit - if they can take advantage of their opportunities, that is. With that in mind, here’s the fantasy outlook for each Giants player for Week 13.

Key Stats to Keep in Mind

Green Bay has allowed 380.5 total yards per game this season (No. 28 in the NFL).

Green Bay has allowed 125.5 yards rushing per game this season (No. 26 in the NFL).

Green Bay has allowed 255.0 yards passing per game this season (No. 23 in the NFL).

Opponents have completed 47.5 percent (38-of-80 attempts) of deep passes against Green Bay this season.

Opponents have completed 67.9 percent (207-of-305 attempts) short passes against Green Bay this season.

Green Bay has allowed 63 receptions to tight ends this season (No. 26 in the NFL).

Green Bay has allowed 756 yards receiving to tight ends this season (No. 30 in the NFL).

Green Bay has allowed six touchdowns to tight ends this season (T-No. 27 in the NFL)

Green Bay has allowed 107 receptions to wide receivers this season (No. 3 in the NFL)

Green Bay has allowed 1,800 yards receiving to wide receivers this season (No. 18 in the NFL)

Green Bay has allowed seven touchdowns to wide receivers this season (No. 5 in the NFL)

Green Bay has allowed 62 receptions to opposing running backs this season (T-No. 20 in the NFL).

Green Bay has allowed 453 yards receiving to running backs this season (No. 15 in the NFL).

Green Bay has allowed 13 touchdowns to running backs this season (No. 31 in the NFL)

Green Bay averages 341.6 total yards on offense per game this season (No. 21 in the NFL).

Green Bay averages 238.2 yards passing per game this season (No. 13 in the NFL).

Green Bay averages 103.5 yards rushing per game this season (No. 19 in the NFL).

Green Bay averages 23.5 points per game this season (No. 13 in the NFL)

Must-Starts

RB Saquon Barkley

FantasyPros Week 13 Ranking: RB6

FanDuel: $7,600

DraftKings: $7,400

Saquon Barkley hasn’t produced at the elite level that his fantasy owners expect from him in recent weeks. However, Green Bay’s stop unit presents the do-it-all tailback with just the right matchup to get back on track. Through 11 games, the Packers have allowed a ridiculous 125.5 yards rushing per contest (No. 26 in the NFL) and a mediocre 5.6 receptions and 41.2 yards receiving per game to running backs this year.

There’s also a pretty good chance that the 22-year-old finds the end zone at least once, as the Packers have allowed 13 total touchdowns (No. 31 in the NFL) to opposing tailbacks. Clearly, Barkley’s fantasy potential is arguably at a season-high in Week 13 and - as has been the case in most weeks - he should be considered a clear-cut RB1 this weekend.

WR Sterling Shepard (PPR Only)

FantasyPros Week 13 Ranking: WR38

FanDuel: $5,900

DraftKings: $4,900

Sterling Shepard didn’t perform like many expected in his return to the field in Week 12, snagging five passes for just 15 yards receiving while racking up 22 yards on the ground. The 26-year-old clearly didn’t do his fantasy owners any favors, but despite last week’s disappointing outing, he’s definitely start-worthy in PPR leagues in Week 13. Shepard has seen nine targets in each of his last four games and has yet to finish a game with less than seven passes thrown his way.

Additionally, with Golden Tate (concussion) officially ruled out for this weekend, it’s possible that he sees an even higher target share. That kind of projected volume easily gives the fourth-year wideout a high floor against a Packers defense that’s allowing 255.0 yards passing per game this season (No. 23 in the NFL), firmly putting him in the WR3 conversation this weekend.

High-Ceiling, Low-Floor Plays

QB Daniel Jones (Two-Quarterback League Only)

FantasyPros Week 13 Ranking: QB24

FanDuel: $7,400

DraftKings: $5,600

The Packers defense has done a solid job defending quarterbacks on the season as a whole, but this stop unit has struggled to keep the passing game in check in recent weeks. In Green Bay’s last five games, opposing quarterbacks have completed 70.3 percent of their passes (111-of-158 attempts) while averaging 290 yards passing and 1.6 touchdowns against 0.4 interceptions per contest.

Daniel Jones should be able to put up solid numbers against the Packers’ secondary based on the above, but his turnover issues (eight interceptions, 12 lost fumbles) and short-handed supporting cast may lower his floor. Even so, the Duke product has the potential to be a solid QB2 streamer in two-quarterback leagues.

TE Kaden Smith

FantasyPros Week 13 Ranking: TE38

FanDuel: $4,000

DraftKings: $2,900

Not much was expected of Kaden Smith against the Bears, but the rookie tight end surprisingly had a solid fantasy day, snagging five passes for 17 yards and a touchdown on a respectable six targets. What’s more surprising, however, is that the 22-year-old actually led all Giants players with two red-zone targets on the afternoon.

The Stanford product has one of the best matchups a tight end could ask for this weekend and he could see an increase in his target share with Golden Tate sidelined. However, Smith could easily put up a dud and, to be blunt, there are likely better streaming options available on the waiver wire. Fantasy owners should consider the 22-year-old a touchdown-dependent TE3/TE4 for those in need of a desperation streamer.

WR Darius Slayton

FantasyPros Week 13 Ranking: WR51

FanDuel: $6,300

DraftKings: $5,300

Darius Slayton had another solid outing last weekend against Chicago’s vaunted secondary, logging four receptions for a team-leading 67 yards receiving on seven targets. The rookie out of Auburn has now seen 21 targets over his past two games, that’s definitely too small of a sample size to justify starting him on a weekly basis. Still, there’s a lot to like about his fantasy potential this weekend.

As mentioned above, the Packers’ defense has been one of the league’s worst against the pass since Week 7 and it’s possible that Slayton sees an increased target share with Golden Tate officially ruled out for this weekend. With that in mind, the 22-year-old wideout should be considered a WR3/WR4 with WR2 upside if he finds the end zone.

Avoid This Week

DST NY Giants

FantasyPros Week 13 Ranking: DST29

FanDuel: $3,000

DraftKings: $1,900

The Giants’ defense had a respectable fantasy day against the Bears last week, but it should go without saying that fantasy owners shouldn’t expect more of the same against the Packers. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense has averaged 30 points per game (PPG) and just 0.75 turnovers per game against teams that sit in the bottom half of the league in total defense, which clearly doesn’t bode well for a New York stop unit that’s allowing 377.5 yards per game (No. 27 in the NFL). Much better streaming options are likely available on the waiver wire.

K Aldrick Rosas

FantasyPros Week 13 Ranking: K27

FanDuel: N/A

DraftKings: N/A

New York’s inconsistency on offense combined with his accuracy struggles over the past five games (six missed kicks) makes Aldrick Rosas a shaky fantasy play at best. Fantasy owners would be better off finding a more reliable streamer on the waiver wire.

No Fantasy Relevance Until Proven Otherwise