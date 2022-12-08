New York Giants Injury Report: Update on Xavier McKinney, Barkley Added to Injury Report

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he wasn't sure if safety Xavier McKinney, who remains on the non-football injury list with a broken hand heals, will be back this season.

Daboll confirmed that McKinney, who was injured during the team's Week 9 bye while on vacation in Cabo, got the pins taken out of his hand, but that was as far as he would go regarding the third-year safety's status, saying that he "didn't know" if McKinney would be able to play again this season.

Running back Saquon Barkley (neck) was added to the Giants' injury report with a limited designation. It's unclear if Barkley's injury is related to his shoulder issue that he suffered several weeks ago.

In other Giants injury news, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), and offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck) remain among those players who were unable to practice this week ahead of the Giants' game against the Eagles Sunday.

Daboll told reporters that they would let the week of practice finish out on Friday before making any decisions on Williams, who was injured in last week's tie against Washington.

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who is about halfway through his 21-day window after being designated to return from IR following a Week 7 knee injury, could be ready to go this weekend. The Giants have usually waited until the end of the week to see where players are at, so it's possible that if Ezeudu's neck continues to be an issue, the Giants could put him on IR to clear a roster spot for Bredeson.

Here is the rest of the Giants' Thursday injury report. Bold denotes a change from the previous day.

Did Not Participate in Practice

OL Josh Ezeudu - Neck

DB Adoree’ Jackson - Knee

OL Shane Lemieux - Toe

DL Leonard Williams - Neck

Limited Participation in Practice

DB Darnay Holmes Shoulder

WR Richie James Knee

DB Nick McCloud - Hamstring

DL Henry Mondeaux - Knee

RB Saquon Barkley - Neck

Full Participation in Practice

WR Kenny Golladay - Illness

OL Mark Glowinski - Not Injury Related

DL Dexter Lawrence - Not Injury Related

DB Julian Love - Not Injury Related

Wednesday Report

New York Giants right guard Mark Glowinski, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, and safety Julian Love all received "vet days" from head coach Brian Daboll and did not practice Wednesday.

Those three players all have been carrying heavy in-game workloads. Glowinski, who last week was added to the team's injury report with a back issue late in the week, has barely missed any snaps and is averaging 68 snaps per game, given his role on offense and special teams.

Lawrence is in the same boat. He's been dealing on and off with back soreness. He has averaged 65.1 snaps per game.; of his 782 total snaps, 107 have come on special teams.

Love saw the biggest workload last week, playing in 105 snaps between his role on defense and special teams in last week's tie against the Commanders. This season, 176 of his 932 snaps have come on special teams, and overall he's averaged 77.6 snaps per game. His heavy dial workload prompted a question to Daboll regarding if he's contemplated reducing Love's role on special teams.

"Yeah, you’re always talking about that," he said. "We had made a couple of adjustments with some other of the players that were starters. We’ll always talk about doing that, particularly now in December.

"You want your best players on each unit because you never know which play is the most important play," he added.

As for the injured guys, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), guard Josh Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) were not scheduled to practice Wednesday.

Of that group, Williams would seem to have the best chance of being available on Sunday against the Eagles, but Daboll said it was too early to tell.

Safety Xavier McKinney (hand), currently on the non-football injury list, was to visit the doctor to see if the pins in his broken hand were ready to come out. Daboll said he doubted McKinney would be ready to practice this week but didn't rule out the possibility of his return next week.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), who missed last week's game, was on schedule to practice on at least a limited basis Wednesday. Daboll also said that guard Ben Bredeson, whose 21-day window is still ongoing, could be available for the game against the Eagles this weekend.

Here is the full Giants practice participation report from Wednesday:

Did Not Participate in Practice

OL Josh Ezeudu - Neck

OL Mark Glowinski - Not Injury Related – Rest

DB Adoree’ Jackson - Knee

DL Dexter Lawrence - Not Injury Related - Rest

OL Shane Lemieux - Toe

DB Julian Love Not Injury Related - Rest

DL Leonard Williams - Neck

Limited Participation in Practice

DB Darnay Holmes Shoulder

WR Richie James Knee

DB Nick McCloud Hamstring

DL Henry Mondeaux Knee

Full Participation in Practice

WR Kenny Golladay Illness

