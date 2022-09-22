Skip to main content

New York Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Leonard Williams Remains Unable to Practice

Plus, the Giants could be short-staffed again at cornerback ahead of their Week 3 game against Dallas.

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who suffered an MCL sprain last week, remains unable to practice with the team and appears to be a longshot to be ready to play Monday night when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams was injured in the third quarter of last week's game and was diagnosed with an MCL sprain. Williams has never missed a game in his eight-year career due to injury, last year toughing out a painful triceps injury despite a lost season. But that streak appears to be in jeopardy this week, barring an overnight recovery.

Defensive backs Aaron Robinson (appendectomy), Justin Layne (unknown), and Nick McCloud (hamstring), and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) were also on the pre-practice injury report released by Daboll. 

Aaron Robinson is projected to be back for the team's Week 4 home game against Chicago. Wan'Dale Robinson is said to be making progress from a knee injury initially reported not to be serious, but one that could end up costing him a second straight game. 

McCloud is also looking at missing his second straight game with his injury.

In other injury news, receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring tightness) and Sterling Shepard (workload management), both of whom were held out of Wednesday's practice, were expected to return Thursday, Toney presumably on a limited basis and Shepard in full. 

And edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) were expected to have their respective workloads increased Thursday.

Check back later today for the full Giants injury report.

