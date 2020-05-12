Giants Would Prefer to Hold Training Camp at Home but Know that Might Not Be Possible

At some point, the Giants are anticipating holding a training camp.

The question is where that camp is going to be held.

With the State of New Jersey, where the Giants East Rutherford headquarters and training camp location since 2013, currently closed due to a "stay-at-home" executive order enforced by Governor Phil Murphy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no timetable as to when the state will be easing up on restrictions in place.

If it can't, one possibility for the Giants, albeit an unlikely one due to the logistics, would be for the Giants to potentially relocate to another state where restrictions would allow for the camp to be held.

"We have to consider the big picture of what's going on," head coach Joe Judge told reporters via a video conference.

"I would love to have them in New Jersey right now; I would love for us to have a setup in a remote campus if that's what was necessary. But getting them to the campus and making sure that while they're there that they're not exposed to anything, we have to consider that as well."

The biggest consideration is keeping the players and their families safe. Currently, the Giants' roster is scattered across the country, leaving no specific location as an optimal meeting point for the team to convene physically.

While travel has not been banned, many people have been staying away from closed quarters such as airplanes and trains because of the novel coronavirus and its tendency to spread through airborne droplets.

"I have a tough time right now asking a player to fly across the country from California when I probably wouldn't be the first one most willing to throw my two sons on the plane and send them the other way." Judge said.

Even if the Giants can hold their training camp this year and get prepared under the new schemes, there's still no guarantee that the fans, who every year get a chance to watch about a dozen or so training camp practices, would be admitted to watch.

The Giants have remained in contact with the league regarding guidelines and have had their operations department looking into various scenarios just in case a move is necessary.

In the meantime, the Giants have continued their virtual off-season program to install the offensive and defensive schemes, a process that Judge said has gone well.