SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Golden Tate Won't Play in Sunday's Game vs. Washington

Patricia Traina

Giants head coach Joe Judge has delivered his final verdict on the status of disgruntled wide receiver Golden Tate. 

As expected, Tate will not accompany the team to Washington and hence not play in Sunday's game.

Tate landed in Judge's doghouse on Monday when he twice screamed into the camera to "Thrown me the ball!" His actions, perceived by Judge as being "me first" rather than "team first," were made worse by a social media rant against the Giants posted by Tate's wife, Elise in a now-deleted Instagram story.

Judge and Tate spoke Wednesday, and the receiver was not at practice following that discussion. Judge, who rarely addresses player attendance before a practice, admitted Tate was not going to be at the team's planned walkthrough 

"Every coach and every player has to be team first. There’s no exceptions for that," Judge said when asked about his player discipline philosophy. "I’m not going to tolerate and put up with any kind of selfish behavior from anybody, coach or player, it’s not going to happen."

Although Tate returned to practice Thursday, it was clear he was still in the coach's doghouse as he worked with the scout team as opposed to the starting offense. 

That continued on Friday, leaving the door open to possible further discipline for the receiver, including a benching.

That decision has now been made with the team's decision to leave Tate behind ahead of their Week 9 game at Washington. 

Tate, who was heavily rumored to be on the trading block before Tuesday's deadline only to find no takers, could see his time as a Giant end sooner than later, given the turn of events. 

The Giants were awarded receiver Dante Pettis off waivers from the 49ers earlier this week. 

Pettis won't be available to the Giants for this weekend's game, as he must complete his COVID-19 entry protocols. Still, it would not be surprising if the Giants cut the disgruntled Tate once Pettis is officially added to the roster.

In the meantime, the Giants, who are now short a receiver and whose roster count stands at 51 after they placed defensive backs Ryan Lewis and Adrian Colbert on IR earlier this week, may elevate another receiver from their practice squad.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Weekly Reader Mailbag: The "Roster Building" Edition

Welcome to another installment of our weekly mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Why Giants' Offensive Line Rotation is an Underrated Strategy

It's not common for teams to rotate offensive linemen, but that's exactly what the Giants have done this season. And that strategy in which they're trying to learn about whom they have could play to their advantage.

Jackson Thompson

Golden Tate Returns to Giants Practice

With the air cleared, Tate now has to regain Joe Judge's trust that he's bought in to the team-first mentality.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

New York Giants Notebook | Daniel Jones, Oshane Ximines, and More

Notable leftovers from Wednesday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

Giants' “Big Ox” Proving Why He Belongs in O-line Lineup

Giants rookie offensive lineman Shane Lemieux's debut as an NFL starter passed the coaches' eye test to where more snaps are potentially in his future.

Patricia Traina

Daniel's Dilemma: Jones Must Strike Balance Between Being Bold and Being Smart

No one on the Giants is giving up on turnover-prone Daniel Jones just yet. But time could be running out on the second-year quarterback if he doesn't start fixing his problem.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Taking Added Precautions Ahead of Trip to Washington

With COVID-19 cases surging across the U.S. and NFL landscape, Giants head coach Joe Judge revealed some of the added precautions the team is taking to keep their players, coaches, and staff protected from the virus ahead of their train trip to Washington this weekend.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Mum on Plans for Golden Tate's Play Time Sunday

The Giants head coach wouldn't confirm if further discipline for the 11-year veteran receiver in the form of playing time is coming, but the tea leaves sure do seem to be pointing in that direction.

Patricia Traina

Why the Giants Pass Rush Has Found Success Despite Lack of Top-shelf Pass Rusher

The Giants defense is currently in the top-10 league-wide despite not having a "blue goose" pass rusher. Here's why that's been possible, plus a look into defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's thought process regarding when and how to blitz on third down.

Patricia Traina

Former DB Fred Smoot Previews Giants-WFT Game, Offers Perspectives on Giants' Quest to Improve

Smoot played for the WFT from 2001–04), and 2007-09, making a stop in between with the Vikings during the 2005–06 seasons.

Patricia Traina