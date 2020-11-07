Golden Tate Won't Play in Sunday's Game vs. Washington

Giants head coach Joe Judge has delivered his final verdict on the status of disgruntled wide receiver Golden Tate.

As expected, Tate will not accompany the team to Washington and hence not play in Sunday's game.

Tate landed in Judge's doghouse on Monday when he twice screamed into the camera to "Thrown me the ball!" His actions, perceived by Judge as being "me first" rather than "team first," were made worse by a social media rant against the Giants posted by Tate's wife, Elise in a now-deleted Instagram story.

Judge and Tate spoke Wednesday, and the receiver was not at practice following that discussion. Judge, who rarely addresses player attendance before a practice, admitted Tate was not going to be at the team's planned walkthrough

"Every coach and every player has to be team first. There’s no exceptions for that," Judge said when asked about his player discipline philosophy. "I’m not going to tolerate and put up with any kind of selfish behavior from anybody, coach or player, it’s not going to happen."

Although Tate returned to practice Thursday, it was clear he was still in the coach's doghouse as he worked with the scout team as opposed to the starting offense.

That continued on Friday, leaving the door open to possible further discipline for the receiver, including a benching.

That decision has now been made with the team's decision to leave Tate behind ahead of their Week 9 game at Washington.

Tate, who was heavily rumored to be on the trading block before Tuesday's deadline only to find no takers, could see his time as a Giant end sooner than later, given the turn of events.

The Giants were awarded receiver Dante Pettis off waivers from the 49ers earlier this week.

Pettis won't be available to the Giants for this weekend's game, as he must complete his COVID-19 entry protocols. Still, it would not be surprising if the Giants cut the disgruntled Tate once Pettis is officially added to the roster.

In the meantime, the Giants, who are now short a receiver and whose roster count stands at 51 after they placed defensive backs Ryan Lewis and Adrian Colbert on IR earlier this week, may elevate another receiver from their practice squad.