Good to Snee You! Giants Blocking Legend Returns to New York as Scout
The New York Giants are going back to the future with one of their newest scouting hires.
Franchise blocking legend Chris Snee wasnamed a senior scout in the team's personnel department this week and made his first public comments since re-donning blue on Friday. Snee, 42, is back in the NFL for the first time since the 2020 draft, which wrapped up a four-year tenure as a scout for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I’m a Giant, and I always have been, despite having worn Jaguars clothes for four years when I scouted down there," Snee said. "Everyone knows my heart has always been here. This is where I feel like I belong and where I want to be, and I’m going to come in and work my tail off.”
Snee, the son-in-law of former New York head coach Tom Coughlin, spent his entire 10-year NFL playing career with the Giants (2004-2013), partaking in each of the team's last two Super Bowl runs. The second-round pick from the 2004 draft was invited to four Pro Bowls and earned blue immortality when he was inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor in 2015.
Snee's return to New York was several years in the making. After his departure from Jacksonville, he met Giants general manager Joe Schoen but committed to a "developmental role" at Boston College over the last two years. Partly eager to stay close to his home and family, Snee restarted the process by texting Schoen to inquire about any potential opportunities.
The rest, Snee and the Giants hope, is history.
"I didn’t want to be (at BC) for a few months and leave, so I stayed there for a couple of years and tried to help up there," Snee said. "I think it was early March. I sent Joe a text, and it kind of went from there.”
Snee was further motivated by a sense of unfinished business. Before the 2013 season, he had missed only six of a possible 144 regular-season games before a hip injury more or less ended his playing career. That made it hard for Snee, an on-looker during the first day of the Giants rookie minicamp, to watch Giant games, even during Coughlin's final years on the sideline, though Snee was able to inch his way back onto the gridiron through coaching youth football.
“I thought I would be able to kind of survive without the game. Some guys can, but I can’t," Snee said. "I wanted to focus on my family, which I’ve done, but they’re older now, and I’ve coached them through their years of youth sports. It probably cost me job opportunities, but I wouldn't go back and change a thing."
"I love everything about it. So, even in my years where I wasn’t with an organization, I was still on the field in town coaching the kids or helping out with high school.”
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel