Giants Hire Former OL Chris Snee as a Scout
Chris Snee, a former New York Giants offensive lineman who played a role in the franchise's last two Super Bowl championships, has been hired as a scout.
Snee, a second-round draft pick for the Giants in 2004 out of Boston College, started all 141 games in which he played for New York at right guard. In addition to the two Super Bowl championships (XLII and XLVI), Snee was named a first-team All-Pro in 2008, a second-team All-Pro in 2009 and 2010, and was voted to four Pro Bowls (2008-2010 and 2012).
Inducted into the Giants' "Ring of Honor" in 2015, Snee was a team captain for the Giants, who, during his tenure, were coached by Tom Coughlin, his father-in-law. The offensive lineman retired after the 2013 season when injuries finally caught up to him, limiting his once-dominant skillset.
Snee, who was also voted to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2004, had done some previous scouting for Coughlin during his stint as executive vice president of the Jacksonville Jaguars, his focus on the offensive line where he also assisted Pat Flaherty (his position coach with the Giants) and Tony Sparano, Jr. in coaching the Jaguars' unit.
The 42-year-old Snee was most recently an analyst at Boston College. In his new role with the Giants, Snee’s responsibilities will undoubtedly include scouting offensive linemen.
