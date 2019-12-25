GiantsMaven
Happy Holidays!

Inside Football News Desk

Wishing all our readers the most joyous holiday season. May the upcoming year be filled with health and happiness. 

The Giants Maven Team

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Washington | Week 16

Patricia Traina

Our weekly gameday thread and live blog coverage.

Random Thoughts Following the Giants' 41-35 Overtime Win vs. Washington

Patricia Traina

Some perspectives following the Giants' 41-35 overtime win against Washington.

2019 Week 16: Player by Player Review Plus a Look at the Strategy and the Play Calling

Patricia Traina

A look at the Giants' 41-35 overtime win over Washington.

Giants Edge Washington in Overtime, 41-35

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Kaden Smith have career games for Big Blue.

Giants' 2020 Opponents Set

Patricia Traina

New York will face the AFC North in 2020.

By The Numbers | Key Stats in the Giants' 41-35 Overtime Win Against Washington

Mike Esposito

Here are some statistical notables from the Giants' win over Washington.

Giants at Washington: Five Stats that Matter

Mike Esposito

Here's a closer look at key stats as they relate to the Giants' Week 16 game at Washington.

Eli Manning's Ten Most Memorable Games

Patricia Traina

Now that Daniel Jones is back at the helm at quarterback, that likely means that Giants fans have seen the last of Eli Manning as the team's starting quarterback. But before Manning's time with the team officially comes to an end, here is a look back at ten of the most memorable games in his career.

Week 16: Giants at Washington Fantasy Football Need-to-Knows

Mike Esposito

Still playing fantasy football? Mike Esposito has a look at this week's Giants' best bets to help you plan your lineups.

Why Head Coach Pat Shurmur’s Fate Has Likely Been Sealed

Mike Addvensky

Regardless of what the Giants do in the final two games of the season, here is why it would be hard to envision a scenario in which head coach Pat Shurmur is retained another year.