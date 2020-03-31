GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

How Nate Ebner Believes Giants Can Build Special Teams Chemistry

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Thompson

Giants new head coach Joe Judge built his resume in an organization that places substantial value on special teams. As the former New England Patriots special teams coordinator, Judge relied on versatile safety Nate Ebner to help anchor a championship special teams unit.

Judge will get that luxury again in his first head coaching stint with the Giants, as Ebner, who brings eight years of experience playing for Judge, looks to serve as a potential ace and voice in the New York special teams' room. 

"Whatever is asked from me, not only from [Judge] but the rest of that coaching staff, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability," Eber said in a conference call Tuesday. 

"That, to me, is what I've watched some great players do in New England, and that's my mindset ... that's what great teams do."

From 2012 to 2019, Ebner built chemistry with New England's long-time special teams staple Matthew Slater. As an eight-time Pro-Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro on special teams, Slater set a standard for the unit's work ethic, giving Ebner an example for Ebner to follow when he first came into the league. 

"I learned a lot from Matt coming in as a rookie," Ebner said. "I just watched him work on a day-to-day basis ... coming to work with a selfless attitude to do the work that's asked of you to the best of your ability ... to put the teams' priorities above your own. That's what Matt did forever."

Now Ebner must build new chemistry with his Giants teammates, and potentially fill a Slater-like leadership role for Judge as they look to emulate New England's emphasis on quality special teams play. 

Ebner believes the key to building the chemistry on his new unit doesn't require more than the basics of what it took on the Patriots. 

"It's about finding guys that want to put everything into their work every day," he said. "It sounds like there'd be more to it, or it sounds like rah-rah stuff, but that's the truth. Just (be) a group of guys that are tight-knit and want to fight for each other."

Ebner could be a key ambassador for Judge's locker room as one of his long-time players now on the Giants, but he will also work alongside a new special teams coach in Thomas McGaughey. 

Under McGaughey, the Giants boasted one of the top special teams units in the NFL in 2019, ranking first in kick-off return yards, fourth in punt return yards, seventh in punt return yards allowed and third in kick-off return yards allowed.

The addition of a special teams-centric veteran like Ebner to McGaughey's already-impressive unit could bring even more of that Patriots dynasty standard to the Giants' special teams play. 

The return of kicker Adrick Rosas and punter Riley Dixon could make for a combination that once again sees a unit that finishes near the top of the league in 2020. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Need an NFL Off-ball Linebacker? You Might Want to Check Out These College Programs

The linebacker position remains a big need for the Giants despite their free agency activity. So SI.com Reid Foster (@The_Reid) did some research to see which college program has produced the most successful NFL linebackers in the last several years--and it's not who you think.

Patricia Traina

Giants' Nate Ebner's Heart Breaks for Fellow Olympians Whose Dreams are on Hold Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

New Giants defensive back/special teams player Nate Ebner, a member of the 2016 Olympics rugby team, has been able to train for football in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. But for those Olympic hopefuls that Ebner knows personally and the scores more who had dreams of bringing home the gold, he said his heart breaks for them as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mandate social distancing and the postponement of sporting events.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | S Julian Blackmon, Utah

Despite the play of Julian Love at safety, the Giants still need some depth at the position. So let's take a look at what Utah's Julian Blackmon might be able to bring to the position.

Mike Addvensky

How Blake Martinez is Preparing for His First Giants Season

How is the Giants' newest high-priced linebacker preparing for his first season with the Giants under the restrictions of quarantine?

Jackson Thompson

by

bigdaddystyle

Giants NFL Free Agency Scorecard: The Latest on the Roster and the Cap

The very latest comings, goings, and stayings on the Giants roster and what hints we can potentially glean from what the Giants have done so far.

Patricia Traina

Blake Martinez Anticipates Having a Different Kind of Role in the Giants' Defense

Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez offered some thoughts as to why he hasn't made very many impact plays in his career and how that could change in the Giants system.

Patricia Traina

Perspectives: Why the Giants Hope for Better Results Despite Duplicating Last Year's Free Agency Approach

When it comes to free agency, we've seen Giants' general manager Dave Gettleman and the coaching staff again rely on familiarity. But here's why this time around that approach might work.

Patricia Traina

Mock Draft Monday | Latest Giants' Expert Draft Predictions

The latest 2020 NFL mock drafts offer some insight as to what the experts think the New York Giants will do with the fourth overall pick.

Jackson Thompson

Draft Prospect Profile | Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

If the Giants are looking for pass-rushing help, Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos could be sitting there on Day 2 to provide that help.

Mike Addvensky

Mike Addvensky's Seven-round Giants-only Mock Draft

Mike Addvensky is up next in the GiantsCountry.com Mock Draft Mania. Check out how Mike's post-draft mock draft simulation turned out.

Mike Addvensky

by

Hazeleyedbri