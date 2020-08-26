SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

How the Giants O-line is Working Toward Becoming a Wall of Fortitude

Patricia Traina

In 2019, the Giants quarterbacks had nine batted passes, according to Pro Football Focus.

Already this year, the quarterbacks have had at least four bat-downs in nearly two weeks of padded training camp practices, including at least two that have led to interceptions or near interceptions by the defense.

While that’s good news for the defensive line, as it means they’re getting their hands up into the passing lane, that’s not so good for the Giants offensive line, which has to make sure they control defenders from mucking up things for quarterback Daniel Jones.

That's where offensive line coach MarcColombo has been placing an emphasis. Colombo has honed in on getting his guys to win the battle in the pit so that bat-downs and other issues that in the past have stained the unit's performance are removed from their game moving forward.

“The rule of thumb is if they try to jump up for a ball, stick your hands in their chest and you have to thump them,” Colombo said during a video conference call Wednesday when asked how he's been teaching the linemen to neutralize defenders from deflecting balls. “You put that on film a couple of times it will keep them from jumping up there.”

Colombo, who has been putting his offensive linemen through various looks and scenarios, stressed that establishing a firmer anchor will also help the offensive linemen with holding their ground.

“I feel like we have to anchor sooner,” he said. “It’s really about anchoring, being a little firmer in the middle, that will help that so they can’t push the pocket and get their hands up that way.”

But perhaps one of the biggest focuses Colombo has been trying to teach his group of linemen is to do a better job of handling the defensive stunts and twists which all too often last year left the offensive line flummoxed.

“Just seeing multiple looks out there is important,” Colombo said. “Our defense does a great job with stunts, so learning how to set properly, learning how to train your eyes, learning how to get proper depth and see what you see.

So far, Colombo has liked how the offensive linemen have responded to the defensive line stunts.

“They've done a nice job with that, he said. “So it's our job as coaches to keep giving them those looks. The harder we can make it on them right now, the easier it's going to be when we start these games here a little bit.” 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Xavier McKinney, David Mayo Suffer Significant Injuries

Both players will have surgery this week.

Patricia Traina

How Corey Ballentine Has Grown from a Rocky Rookie Campaign

Second-year cornerback Corey Ballentine had a rough rookie campaign both on and off the field. Still, after coming through that and having learned numerous lessons, he feels he’s in a better position to contribute more consistently in Year 2.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants 2020 Fantasy Football Forecast

Nick Falato helps you get ready for your fantasy football draft by advising where the top Giants skill players rank on a big board.

Nick Falato

How Dion Lewis and Saquon Barkley Complement Each Other

Giants running backs Saquon Barkley and Dion Lewis play a position that doesn't guarantee any long careers, but their respective experiences could make them one of the most productive duos in the NFL this season.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Cowboys not planning to sign safety Earl Thomas

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Day at Camp: Judge Contemplates Letting Jones Take Some Lumps

The NFL quarterback is a sacred cow, so much that whenever they’re on the practice field, they wear the red jersey, which means “Do not touch.” But that could be changing Friday night for starter Daniel Jones.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Sign CB Brandon Williams | Report

Williams was a college running back who will likely compete to provide depth on special teams.

Patricia Traina

Thomas McGaughey is Cooking Up Some Giants Gumbo on Special Teams

The Giants special teams coordinator will have a mixture of veterans and youth as he looks to build the right units each week to help the Giants win the field position battle.

Jackson Thompson

Jason Garrett Offers Clues About Giants Offensive Philosophies

More screens, RPOs, and vertical concepts? These are all possibilities for the Giants new offense under offensive coordinator Jason Garrett as he prepares to lead the Giants offense back to respectability this year.

Patricia Traina

Giants Optimistic About Unlocking Leonard Williams' Potential

The Giants need Leonard Williams to finally take that long-awaited step forward as a pass rusher. Defensive line coach Sean Spencer is going to do all he can to make sure that happens this year.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson