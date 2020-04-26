GiantsCountry
How the Giants Offensive Line Additions Will Ultimately Help Their Salary Cap

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Thompson

The numbers on the field by the Giants offensive line --119 quarterback hits, which was the third-most allowed by any offensive line last year--certainly didn't come close to reflecting the hefty financial investment the Giants made in the unit.

The Giants' offensive line was their highest-paid unit in 2019, a trend that continued into the 2020 offseason. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman declined to make cuts from the group before free agency, taking all $37.976 million of the hunt into this year's draft before ultimately investing even more.

The selection of Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas gives the Giants a potential franchise cornerstone on offense to pair with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, and a much-needed upgrade over Nate Solder at left tackle, a position for which Thomas will compete.

Solder, who had a $20 million cap hit in 2019, gave up 11 sacks according to Pro Football Focus, with Gettleman even admitting that Solder struggled last year. Although the Giants signed free agent Cam Fleming to help provide depth, the projected lineup should see Thomas at left tackle and Solder flipping to the right side.

The Giants then used two more of their first five picks on offensive linemen, nabbing UConn tackle Matt Peart and Oregon interior lineman Shane Lemieux.

Peart and Lemieux represent depth with the former likely the team's future right tackle and that latter a possible solution at center. Then, if the giants should want to move on from Kevin Zeitler down the line, Nick Gates, whose best position is guard, could be a replacement there.

Gettleman may have come out of the draft with a defined core-four of young offensive lineman. The vision of Thomas and Peart as the two long-term tackles, Lemieux at center, and Will Hernandez and Gates as the guards might be what the Giants are envisioning for the long-term.

Gettleman better hope that the potential strengths he's built at tackle and guard can compensate for the center position, which still seeks a long-term answer, be it Lemieux or someone to be determined.

Meanwhile, Spencer Pulley, who has a modest $2.75 million cap hit, makes sense at center given his experience. Quarterback Daniel Jones is entering a critical development year in a new offense and running back Saquon Barkley is entering the second half of his rookie contract.

If the Giants are going to be any good in 2020, it will have to be because of the offense. 

