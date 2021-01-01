How the Lower Body Injuries Have Affected Daniel Jones, Designing the Right System for His Talents, and More

Mark Schofield of the LockedOn NFL network and writer for USA Today's Touchdown Wire, joined the LockedOn Giants podcast to talk about Daniel Jones' Year 2 development--where he's come up short, where the system has failed him, the effects of the lower body injuries and so much more.

Giants head coach Joe Judge has gone out of his way of late to heap praise—and some of it unsolicited—on quarterback Daniel Jones, whom he lauded as a tough and smart competitor.

But the production, which ultimately is what goes into the wins and the losses, has been concerning at best and is a big reason why the jury is still out on Daniel Jones.

Mark Schofield, the LockedOn NFL’s quarterbacks expert and a writer for USA Today’s “Touchdown Wire,” recently told me for the January 1 episode of the LockedOn Giants podcast that the coaching staff is still trying to figure out what Jones does best.

“A lot of it's sort of comes down to how much they really want to put on his plate,” Schofield said in the 35-minute interview.

“I have seen him have more success on some of these more simplified route concepts...that he's probably been running for years. That's what he looks most decisive and his best.

“There are things I think they could still do to help them out but at some point, you want to see the quarterback take that step forward and we're just not seeing it right now.”

Schofield believes that the lower body injuries Jones has been dealing with of late have also affected Jones in terms of his mobility and his passing motion.

“As we saw that Cardinals game, you know, he was sacked six times. But if you look at him in the pocket against Baltimore, it doesn't take long to see that the lower body injuries have affected him.

“I pulled up his entire game to get ready for the show and the first couple of plays, you can see him he's not stepping into throws. He makes it and he does that little hop after every throw, and it's not just impacting the velocity on throws in the ball coming out of hand, it's impacting the timing.”

Among the other topics Schofield discussed include the ideal offensive system to optimize what Jones does best, which offensive coordinator he thinks would help the Giants thrive if the team moves on from Jason Garrett, the effects of the offensive line rotation on the quarterback, and much, much more.

Give a listen to the show and subscribe to the free LockedOn Giants podcast, available wherever you find podcasts.