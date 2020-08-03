Jackson Thompson's Very Early 53-Man Giants Roster Projection

The Giants trimmed their roster down to 80 on Sunday, as training camp will enter full swing this week.

A handful of critical starters are locked into roster spots, but dozens of other players will be competing for a roster spot. Which ones will find a role on the team's final 53-man roster in 2020?

Quarterback: Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Cooper Rush

While Daniel Jones is just 23 years old, he is arguably the most valuable player on the Giants' roster this year.

Colt McCoy will likely serve as the team's primary backup and offer veteran support for Jones in practice and the film room.

Alex Tanney is probably going to be the odd man out. Cooper Rush's connection with Jason Garrett and familiarity with the offense should be a definite advantage over Tanney for the third-string job.

Running Back: Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman, Javon Leake, Eli Penny

Saquon Barkley is right up there with Jones in terms of importance on the team. Lewis has a similar skillset to Barkley and can take the ball as the backup to ensure the Giants don't overuse their star player.

Javon Leak's speed and potential as a return man will help the undrafted rookie earn a spot on this year's roster. Meanwhile, Eli Penny has the versatile skill set to play fullback in Garrett's offense while still carrying the ball like a running back on short-yardage situations.

Wide Receiver: Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Cody Core, Binjimen Victor, Derrick Dillon

The Giants' primary wide receiver trio of Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, and Golden Tate will offer Jones an arsenal of smaller speedy receivers with sharp route-running ability.

Corey Coleman's time with the Giants may very well be over now that the team has a bevy of younger options to return kicks and punts. Coleman's injury history could count against him by the time final roster cuts come around.

Cody Core will likely find a role exclusively on special teams. That leaves the Giants with a group of premium undrafted free agents that include Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack Tony Brown, and Derrick Dillon.

Of that group, Victor is a strong vertical route runner, and Dillon has the explosiveness quickness to develop into an effective deep threat.

Tight End: Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo, Kyle Markway

Evan Engram is projected to be one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL in 2020. Kaden Smith is bound to see his fair share of snaps after impressively filling in for Engram in 2019.

Levine Toilolo can be a reserve blocker, and Kyle Markway opens as having an edge in the roster competition given his college tape.

Offensive Line: Andrew Thomas, Will Hernandez, Kevin Zeitler, Nick Gates, Cam Fleming, Matt Peart, Shane Lemieux, Spencer Pulley

Rookie Andrew Thomas is all-but penciled in as the Giants' starting left tackle now that Nate Solder has opted out of the 2020 season. Will Hernandez and Kevin Zeitler are locked in as starting guards.

Nick Gates is the favorite to take over a starting spot after signing a two-year contract extension Saturday, whether it be at right tackle or center. He would appear to have his best chance at right tackle, though he'll also compete at center.

Rookies Matt Peart and Shane Lemieux are both developmental pieces that the Giants hope can take over starting spots in the future. Peart could compete for the right tackle spot if Gates starts at center, while Lemieux could compete at center if Gates takes over at right tackle.

Cam Fleming is a swing tackle who has played in Garrett's system before.while Pulley gives the Giants their only center with any NFL regular-season experience.

Defensive Line: Dalvin Tomlinson, Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, B.J. Hill, R.J. McIntosh, Austin Johnson

Dalvin Tomlinson, Leonard Williams, and Dexter Lawrence bring stout run-stuffing power to the Giants' defense this year, and there will be some promising depth behind them.

B.J. Hill and R.J. McIntosh have each earned meaningful playing time in their first two NFL seasons, and free-agent signing Austin Davis gives the coaching staff another strong run-stuffer to work into the rotation.

Chris Slayton might not be valued enough by the new coaching staff to make the roster, considering how much talent the unit already has.

Outside Linebacker: Markus Golden, Lorenzo Carter, Kyler Fackrell, Oshane Ximines, Carter Coughlin

Markus Golden is set to return to the Giants in 2020 after finishing as their leading sack artist last year. Kyler Fackrell is another veteran on a one-year deal, and both will be playing for better contracts in 2021

Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines will both look to build on 4.5-sack seasons in 2019 and should see an increased workload in 2020.

Seventh-round rookie Carter Coughlin is another player that fits the mold as a high-IQ linebacker with special teams versatility.

Inside Linebacker: Blake Martinez, David Mayo, Ryan Connelly, Cam Brown

Blake Martinez will be a key starter and veteran leader as a high-priced free-agent signing this offseason. Mayo is a crucial sub whose run defense last year was solid.

Connelly is coming off a torn ACL suffered in 2019. If he can recapture the play-making ability he displayed in three early starts last year, he projects as a starter alongside Martinez.

Sixth-round rookie Cam Brown can develop into an athletic utility linebacker and will find a role on special teams as a rookie.

Cornerback: James Bradberry, Sam Beal, Darnay Holmes, Corey Ballentine, Chris Williamson

James Bradberry was the Giants' biggest free-agent signing of the offseason and is a lock to hold down the number-one corner spot in 2020.

Sam Beal and Corey Ballentine earned some playing time at the end of last year and will compete for the starting spot opposite of Bradberry.

Rookies Darnay Holmes and Chris Williamson will be special teams contributors and could share time in the slot.

Safety: Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Nate Ebner

Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, and Julian Love make up one of the team's most talented position groups. All three could see a lot of time on the field together if the Giants deploy the three-safety set under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Meanwhile, Nate Ebner has a strong relationship with Judge from their time in New England and is likely to be named special teams captain in 2020.

Special Teams: K Chandler Catanzaro, P Riley Dixon, LS Casey Kreiter

Kicker Chandler Catanzaro was signed to replace Aldrick Rosas, but the Giants could be thinking about adding another kicker as cuts are made around the league.

Punter Riley Dixon should have been a Pro Bowler last year. Will he finally cross that threshold this year?

