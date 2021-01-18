NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

Jason Garrett Not Selected for Chargers Head Coaching Position

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett had reportedly interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers for their head coaching vacancy, but the Chargers are going in another direction.
Author:
Publish date:

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman admitted that the possibility of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett leaving for a head coaching job after just one year made him "a little antsy."

It turns out that Gettleman might not have to worry about that anymore, barring something unexpected happening.

Garrett, the 54-year-old offensive mind who drew interest from the Los Angeles Chargers for their head coaching vacancy, lost out on that job to Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who will be named the next Chargers head coach, according to the NFL Network.

With Staley's hiring in Los Angeles and with one-time Giants tight end, Dan Campbell set to take the Detroit Lions head coaching job, which leaves the Houston and Philadelphia head coaching vacancies unfilled. Thus far, Garrett's name hasn't been linked to either.

The Giants offense ranked at or near the bottom of the league in several major categories, including average yards per game (299.6, 31st), rushing (110.5/game, 19th), passing (189.1, 29th), and scoring (17.5 points/game). 

But despite those low rankings, head coach Joe Judge apparently would like to retain the same offensive system for quarterback Daniel Jones, who is also expected to have several new playmakers in the lineup next year to go along with an improved offensive line and (hopefully) the return of a healthy Saquon Barkley.

And if Garrett should get a last-minute call from one of the remaining two teams with head coaching vacancies?

"We'll adjust and adapt and do what we have to do and obviously anything we do moving forward," Gettleman said during his year-end press conference. 

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Jason Garrett
News

Jason Garrett Not Selected for Chargers Head Coaching Position

Dec 23, 2019; Tampa, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights defensive back Richie Grant (27) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Raymond James Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: S Richie Grant, UCF

Divisional Round - Sunday
Game Day

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Viewers Guide for the Sunday Games

NFC East
Game Day

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Viewers Guide for the Saturday Games

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
News

Giants Place Four Assistant Coaches on East-West Shrine's Coaching Staff

Andrew Thomas
Film Room

New York Giants 2020 Position Review: Offensive Line

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

Dec 22, 2018; Birmingham, AL, United States; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (18) celebrates after a sack on Memphis Tigers quarterback Brady White (3) during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Carlos Basham Jr, Wake Forest