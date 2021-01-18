Jason Garrett Not Selected for Chargers Head Coaching Position

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett had reportedly interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers for their head coaching vacancy, but the Chargers are going in another direction.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman admitted that the possibility of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett leaving for a head coaching job after just one year made him "a little antsy."

It turns out that Gettleman might not have to worry about that anymore, barring something unexpected happening.

Garrett, the 54-year-old offensive mind who drew interest from the Los Angeles Chargers for their head coaching vacancy, lost out on that job to Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who will be named the next Chargers head coach, according to the NFL Network.

With Staley's hiring in Los Angeles and with one-time Giants tight end, Dan Campbell set to take the Detroit Lions head coaching job, which leaves the Houston and Philadelphia head coaching vacancies unfilled. Thus far, Garrett's name hasn't been linked to either.

The Giants offense ranked at or near the bottom of the league in several major categories, including average yards per game (299.6, 31st), rushing (110.5/game, 19th), passing (189.1, 29th), and scoring (17.5 points/game).

But despite those low rankings, head coach Joe Judge apparently would like to retain the same offensive system for quarterback Daniel Jones, who is also expected to have several new playmakers in the lineup next year to go along with an improved offensive line and (hopefully) the return of a healthy Saquon Barkley.

And if Garrett should get a last-minute call from one of the remaining two teams with head coaching vacancies?

"We'll adjust and adapt and do what we have to do and obviously anything we do moving forward," Gettleman said during his year-end press conference.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.