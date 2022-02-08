Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New England Patriots

Joe Judge Headed Back to New England Coaching Staff per Report

The former Giants head coach will rejoin Bill Belichick's coaching staff in an offensive capacity.

Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is reportedly set to reunite with Bill Belichick as a member of the Patriots staff, reports SI.com's Albert Breer.

Breer adds that Judge, who worked with the Patriots special teams from 2012 until 2019, first as an assistant through 2014 and then as the coordinator, will be brought back in an offensive capacity still to be defined.

Judge, who before being a surprise hire by the Giants for their head coaching position in 2020, spent the 2019 season with the Patriots coaching wide receivers in addition to special teams.

The Patriots coaching staff is expected to undergo some changes after losing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders, who hired him to be their new head coach.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge (left) looks on during warm-ups with head coach Bill Belichick before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.
Play
News

Joe Judge Headed Back to New England Coaching Staff per Report

The former Giants head coach will rejoin Bill Belichick's coaching staff in an offensive capacity.

56 seconds ago
56 seconds ago
New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) runs onto the field to play a snap against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OG Will Hernandez

The Giants need to revamp their offensive line, but should Will Hernandez be a part of that rebuild?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
Play
News

Giants Hire Don "Wink" Martindale as Defensive Coordinator (Report)

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll now reportedly has his three coordinators set after hiring former Ravens coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

It was initially thought Judge might join McDaniels, who hired Patrick Graham, Judge's defensive coordinator with the Giants and yet another former Patriots colleague, in Las Vegas to be the team's special teams coordinator, but McDaniels hired ex-Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon instead.

Judge reportedly had three years remaining on his contract with the Giants, initially a five-year, fully guaranteed deal that was reportedly worth $5 million per year. While he's not expected to earn anything close to that in his role with the Patriots, whatever the 40-year-old Judge does make is likely to offset some of what the Giants still owe him on the remaining years of that contract.

Coaching contracts do not count against the salary cap.

Join the Giants Country Community

  

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge (left) looks on during warm-ups with head coach Bill Belichick before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.
News

Joe Judge Headed Back to New England Coaching Staff per Report

56 seconds ago
New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) runs onto the field to play a snap against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OG Will Hernandez

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
News

Giants Hire Don "Wink" Martindale as Defensive Coordinator (Report)

2 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) looks on during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

4 hours ago
Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Davis Webb (7) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.
News

Giants Sign QB Davis Webb, P Jamie Gillan to Reserve/Futures Contracts

Feb 7, 2022
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen speaks during his introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Big Blue+

Encouraging Signs Emerge from Start of Giants GM Joe Schoen's Era

Feb 7, 2022
Jun 12, 2018; New York Giants interim general manager Kevin Abrams , second from left, walks off the field during minicamp.
News

Giants Name Brandon Brown as Assistant GM; Re-assign Kevin Abrams's Role

Feb 7, 2022
USATSI_17035434_168386747_lowres
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

Feb 7, 2022