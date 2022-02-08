Joe Judge Headed Back to New England Coaching Staff per Report

The former Giants head coach will rejoin Bill Belichick's coaching staff in an offensive capacity.

Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is reportedly set to reunite with Bill Belichick as a member of the Patriots staff, reports SI.com's Albert Breer.

Breer adds that Judge, who worked with the Patriots special teams from 2012 until 2019, first as an assistant through 2014 and then as the coordinator, will be brought back in an offensive capacity still to be defined.

Judge, who before being a surprise hire by the Giants for their head coaching position in 2020, spent the 2019 season with the Patriots coaching wide receivers in addition to special teams.

The Patriots coaching staff is expected to undergo some changes after losing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders, who hired him to be their new head coach.

It was initially thought Judge might join McDaniels, who hired Patrick Graham, Judge's defensive coordinator with the Giants and yet another former Patriots colleague, in Las Vegas to be the team's special teams coordinator, but McDaniels hired ex-Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon instead.

Judge reportedly had three years remaining on his contract with the Giants, initially a five-year, fully guaranteed deal that was reportedly worth $5 million per year. While he's not expected to earn anything close to that in his role with the Patriots, whatever the 40-year-old Judge does make is likely to offset some of what the Giants still owe him on the remaining years of that contract.

Coaching contracts do not count against the salary cap.

