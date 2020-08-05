GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Big Blue+

Joe Judge Explains Why He Called an Audible on the Roster Size

Patricia Traina

If we’ve learned nothing else about Joe Judge, it’s that he’s not afraid to call an audible if circumstances warrant.

Such was the case with his decision regarding the training camp roster size. Initially, Judge planned to carry a full 90-man squad, which he would have had to trim to 80 by August 16.

But in doing so, Judge wouldn’t have been able to work all the players together t the same time during the ramp-up phase, which includes some walk-through activities. The rookie and first-year players would have had to work in one group and the veterans in another.

Last weekend, Judge decided to trim the roster to 80 (plus running back Sandro Platgummer, for whom the Giants have a roster exemption since he came to the team via the Pathway Program).

So why the audible? 

“It was what was best for us to be able to evaluate everybody as a whole and really build a progression,” Judge said.

The decision to move to 80 men, while not fair to those who were cut, is the better one for the Giants. This team will have a fair number of rookies and first-year players mixing in on offense and defense in both starting and key reserve roles. 

Had Judge stuck with the 90-man roster plan, Andrew Thomas, who projects to be a starter on the offensive line, wouldn’t have been permitted to work with the rest of the linemen until the roster was trimmed to 80.

“ [A 90-man roster] presents some logistical issues for you, both facilities-wise and how you can map out coordinating different players working with each other,” Judge said. 

“We wanted to make sure that we gave everyone a chance to get out there on the field and really take a look at them and work.”

Still, there was no mistaking a tinge of regret in his voice over having to end the hopes and dreams of 10 players before they got a chance to get started. 

“Look, ultimately I wish we could have gone with 90 the entire way through in a traditional camp,” Judge said. “That’s not the rules in place right now.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 5, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Giants re-signing edge rusher Markus Golden.

Jackson Thompson

by

MikeFisher

Joe Judge Reveals the Plan for Nick Gates

The versatile offensive lineman will be given every opportunity to earn a starting job this year somewhere on the offensive line.

Patricia Traina

Joe Judge Explains Why He's Not Mandating His Assistant Coaches to Live in a Training Camp Bubble

Don't expect the Giants to take a page out of the New Orleans Saints book about creating a pseudo bubble.

Patricia Traina

Sam Beal: The Good, the Great and The Ugly

Sam Beal has good height (6'1) and length to compete for the starting perimeter cornerback. But does he have enough in his game to make a significant push for the job? Nick Falato breaks down his tape.

Nick Falato

10 Things the Giants Do Not Want To See in 2020

The Giants are looking to make progress--lots of it--this year. But while they no doubt envision a dream scenario of things they'd like to see, Mike Addvensky takes a look at ten things that if they happen could derail the Giants' hopes.

Mike Addvensky

SEE IT: Giants Workout Photo Gallery

The Giants continue their conditioning program.

Patricia Traina

Revealing PFF's Ranking for Giants Andrew Thomas Among NFL Offensive Tackles

Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was praised as the most pro-ready offensive tackle in this year's draft and Pro Football Focus, in their ranking of the top 25 NFL offensive tackles, seems to be bullish on the rookie as well.

Jackson Thompson

Markus Golden Rejoins the Giants' Fold; Where Does He Fit In?

Veteran edge rusher Markus Golden signed a one-year tender that could pay him up to $5.1 million to return to the Giants in 2020. So where will he fit in the Giants defense?

Jackson Thompson

Darius Slayton: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Darius Slayton was a pleasant surprise for the team last year, as he went on to lead the team in touchdowns scored. So let's take a look at what made his game so good and where he still needs to improve.

Nick Falato

WATCH: Giants Go Through Strength and Conditioning Workout

Get your first look at the Giants going through some conditioning workouts on the Quest Diagnostics Training Center's grass fields.

Patricia Traina