Joe Judge Hoping to Have Daniel Jones, Blake Martinez for Sunday

Giants head coach Joe Judge expressed optimism about having quarterback Daniel Jones and inside linebacker Blake Martinez for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Today's going to be a telltale sign for both those guys for us, to be honest with you,” Judge said Friday before the team held a practice.

“I'm not going to try to put some kind of percentage on it. I'm optimistic on both those guys because of, you know, number one, the way they're working, the way they respond at this point with the trainers, we've got to trust our medical team. I know both guys and do everything they can to be on the field.”

The good news is that Jones, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring strain, made some progress Thursday after having his practice activity ramped up. The head coach also said he spoke with Jones after Thursday’s practice and again before Friday morning’s workout to get a sense of where Jones feels he’s at.

Martinez’s status is a little cloudier. The team's defensive captain declined to provide much insight into his status when he spoke to reporters Friday, other than to say he was working hard to get back on the field for Sunday.

Martinez was also not spotted on the field during the part of practice open to the media Friday, unlike the previous day when he was seen working on the side with trainers.

“In a perfect world, I’d like to make the decision before game day,” Judge said when asked about having a final decision on the players' statuses. “I’d like to know tonight at the latest for myself.”

And if he doesn’t have an answer, Judge can at least take some solace in knowing the team will be prepared either way.

“We're planning and preparing right now with plans for both having both those guys, as well as not having both those guys,” Judge said. “So that's something, you know, it's our job to do and make sure we can play accordingly.

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow us on Facebook.