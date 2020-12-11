SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Joe Judge Hoping to Have Daniel Jones, Blake Martinez for Sunday

Patricia Traina

Giants head coach Joe Judge expressed optimism about having quarterback Daniel Jones and inside linebacker Blake Martinez for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Today's going to be a telltale sign for both those guys for us, to be honest with you,” Judge said Friday before the team held a practice. 

“I'm not going to try to put some kind of percentage on it. I'm optimistic on both those guys because of, you know, number one, the way they're working, the way they respond at this point with the trainers, we've got to trust our medical team. I know both guys and do everything they can to be on the field.”

The good news is that Jones, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring strain, made some progress Thursday after having his practice activity ramped up. The head coach also said he spoke with Jones after Thursday’s practice and again before Friday morning’s workout to get a sense of where Jones feels he’s at.

Martinez’s status is a little cloudier. The team's defensive captain declined to provide much insight into his status when he spoke to reporters Friday, other than to say he was working hard to get back on the field for Sunday.

Martinez was also not spotted on the field during the part of practice open to the media Friday, unlike the previous day when he was seen working on the side with trainers.

“In a perfect world, I’d like to make the decision before game day,” Judge said when asked about having a final decision on the players' statuses. “I’d like to know tonight at the latest for myself.”

And if he doesn’t have an answer, Judge can at least take some solace in knowing the team will be prepared either way.

“We're planning and preparing right now with plans for both having both those guys, as well as not having both those guys,” Judge said. “So that's something, you know, it's our job to do and make sure we can play accordingly.

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow us on Facebook. 

 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the Giants Running Game Has Found Success After Losing Saquon Barkley

The Giants have deployed a heavy dose of 12-personnel on offense and it's really made a difference for New York's running game.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants: Biggest Storylines Ahead of Week 14

Can the Giants keep their quest for the NFC East title this weekend by holding off the Arizona Cardinals? That and more in this week's top storylines.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Giants Patrick Graham Drawing Buzz as Potential Head Coaching Candidate

Patrick Graham has worked wonders with the Giants defense, so much so that the team might not have him for much longer if other clubs come calling with a potential head coaching opportunity.

Patricia Traina

Former Giants Set to Return to MetLife

Former Giants and current Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Josh Mauro, and Justin Pugh will look to top their former team on Sunday.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Notebook | The Student Professor, "Kaizen!", Jamal Respects the Giants and More

Rounding up some additional news, notes and tidbits from Thursday's media sessions.

Patricia Traina

Andrew Thomas Reveals Where He's Grown the Most

New York Giants' first round draft pick Andrew Thomas is finally handling life in the big city with a lot more ease, both on and off the field. What changed?

Patricia Traina

by

BIGGIESMALLSFATCUZ

Defender Admits Seattle Might Have Taken Giants Lightly Last Week

The Seattle Seahawks might have been looking past the New York Giants in last week's game, according to one member of the defense.

Patricia Traina

Giants Updated Injury Report: Jones, Martinez Limited

Daniel Jones is limited for the second day in a row and Blake MArtinez appears to be trending in the right direction as well.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals: First Look at Arizona's Potent Offense

The Arizona Cardinals are an offense that is unlike any other the Giants have faced so far this season.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Open as 1.5 Underdogs at Home vs. Arizona Cardinals | Breaking It Down

Yes, even after their convincing win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Giants are an underdog at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Patricia Traina