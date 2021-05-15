Joe Judge: No Injury Issue with Receiver Kadarius Toney

The Giants first-round draft pick was held out of the final half of the team's Day 2 rookie minicamp practice.

A day after first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney had to go through his first NFL practice at times without one cleat after the team's equipment staff couldn't find the right size for the rookie's right foot, Toney was sporting two cleats during Day 2 of the practice and looked to be moving just fine.

That is for the first half-hour or so of the practice. Midway through the practice, Toney headed to the sideline and became a spectator for the remainder of the workout, stretching his left calf as the rest of the practice continued.

But before anyone hits that panic button, head coach Joe Judge said there was no injury issue involved with Toney and that there was a perfectly good explanation for his abbreviated practice showing.

"I think every player out here has come on their own program in terms of, you know, what's best for them with the schedule of the day is I think one thing we keep in mind with these guys, is they haven't been with team sports now in over five months and that's something we have to consider bringing them in," Judge said.

"For all of these guys, this is the first organized activity they've really done in a significant amount of time. So that's why we structure practice the way we do."

With Phase II of the off-season program starting this weekend--that's the phase in which players will be able to work with their position coaches for the first time this off-season--Judge wanted to make sure that every player would be physically ready to go.

"A lot of times skill positions that early in their career will look to make sure that you don't put two days together that may put them in a stress position," he said.

"This is an orientation weekend; our goal is get them started so this week coming up, they can jump in with our vets and they can jump in with our full off season program and be moving and stay healthy."

