John Mara: DeAndre Baker Issue "Embarrassing to the Organization"

Add Giants co-owner John Mara to the list of team officials left stunned by cornerback DeAndre Baker’s arrest for allegedly committing armed robbery this off-season.

Baker was arrested on allegations of armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from a May 13 social gathering in Miramar, Florida. He has since been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and is facing ten years to life in prison if convicted of all counts.

“The DeAndre Baker thing was just something we did not see coming,” Mara said, echoing sentiments expressed by general manager Dave Gettleman on Wednesday.

“I know I’ve read some stories saying there were red flags about him, but not in the sense that you would be concerned about criminal conduct at all.”

Besides the fact that Baker is a first-round draft pick who apparently will never play another snap for the Giants, the team also traded up to get him at the bottom of the first round.

They sent their second-round pick (No. 37), a fourth-rounder (No. 132), and a fifth-rounder (No. 142) to Seattle to move up seven spots and back into the first round at No. 30 to draft Baker out of Georgia.

Mara, who was part of the organization’s draft meetings, said nothing in Baker’s background check indicated he might run afoul of the law.

“Obviously, it’s something that’s embarrassing to the organization. It’s something that we’re going to deal with.”

Baker was scheduled to be arraigned September 15. That court date has since been pushed back to January 20, 2021, according to Broward County Court records.

Mara said that a decision on Baker’s status with the team would be “made sooner rather than later” is currently on the Commissioner’s Exempt List and is expected to be released by the team.

If that happens, the Giants are expected to try recouping some of the $5.675 million signing bonus paid to Baker as part of a four-year $10.52 million contract. The Giants will also look to have any guaranteed money in the contract voided based on Baker having committed conduct that reflects poorly on the team.