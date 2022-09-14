Kadarius Toney Focused on Doing His Job, Not Snap Counts

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney insisted he's not so ego driven to where he is worried about the number of game-day snaps he receives.

Or, as was the case in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans, lack of snaps.

No, Toney, whose seven snaps on offense was the second lowest on the team--offensive lineman Devery Hamilton clocked in with just one snap on offense in the win--is more concerned with making the most of whatever snaps he is given.

"You go in wanting to do what you can for the team," Toney said. "That’s what I did. At the end of the day, I was there when my number was called. Simple."

Toney has been touted as a dynamic play-making receiver that not only can break loose for large chunks of yards after the catch but whose talents also enable a coaching staff to deploy him in multiple ways that may not fit other receivers' skill sets.

Head coach Brian Daboll on Monday alluded to Toney, who missed parts of training camp and the preseason with a knee issue, "working his way back." Daboll added that given the competitive nature of the wide receiver room, "everybody’s got to earn their role."

"If that’s what’s required, that’s what I’ve got to do," Toney said when told of Daboll's comments. "Everybody knows I had the injury a couple of weeks ago, and that’s why I wasn’t on the field. I guess that’s just with that--I don’t know. I don’t know what to say."

Toney refused to speculate on whether his snap count would increase this weekend against the Panthers, saying he gets paid to play, not coach. He also insisted that he has no physical limitations that are a factor in his workload.

"I wake up ready," he said. "Never really a point to where I’m not ready. Whether I’m over here laughing or playing, doing whatever I do – at the end of the day, it’s always a locked-in mindset.

As for earning a bigger role, Toney said there's only one thing he can do.

"You prepare every week like you’re playing," he said. "At the end of the day, you never know. Like he said, I had multiple formations I was supposed to be in, and we didn’t get around to them. There’s nothing else that really needs to be explained."

