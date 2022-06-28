Skip to main content

Kayvon Thibodeaux Says He'll Be Ready to Go for Training Camp

The Giants rookie is itching to hit the ground running at training camp after missing the latter part of the spring with a reported minor hip injury.

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who missed most of Phase 3 of the off-season workouts and the mandatory minicamp, said he would be ready for his first NFL training camp when the Giants open their doors to the rookies on July 19.

Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, reportedly injured his hip during the team's third OTA earlier this spring and missed the rest of the workouts. The injury was always considered minor, but the Giants, not wanting to take any chances, held him out of drills while he worked to rehab the injury.

During his rehab, Thibodeaux was often spotted on a side field doing sprints and agility drills and looking no worse for the wear. The Athletic reported that the rookie's injury was a "tweaked hip."

This week, Thibodeaux, without confirming the nature of his injury, did deliver some good news to anxious Giants fans who were holding their breath waiting for information about the young pass rusher.

"I'm fully healthy; I'm doing fine," said Thibodeaux, who on Monday made the rounds with appearances on NFL Reddit, the Around the NFL podcast, and NFL Total Access.

"I'm back training, and I'll be ready to go for training camp."

In his AMA on NFL Reddit, Thibodeaux was asked by a fan what his rookie year goal was. He said, "A personal goal is that I want to win Defensive Rookie of the Year."

According to odds posted on SI Sportsbook, Thibodeaux is +550 to fulfill that objective, behind odds leader Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions (+450). 

