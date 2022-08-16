Skip to main content

Kenny Golladay: I'm My Own Harshest Critic

Kenny Golladay is trying to prove to himself that he's still the same receiver who earned a four-year, $72 million payday from the Giants.

East Rutherford, N.J.: New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay doesn't need fr the fans or the media to harp on when he has a bad day at the office.

The receiver claims he's perfectly able to do that himself.

"I'm my biggest critic pretty much so, other people that say anything about me, they're not going to be harder than I am on myself," Golladay said Tuesday. " But I think it's really just coming into work with that hard hat on every day and just keeping your head down, trusting the process, and grinding."

Golladay might be grinding every day, but so far, the receiver hasn't come close to being the guy the Giants thought they were getting when they l=signd him last year to a four-year, $72 million contract.

Last season, Golladay was coming off a hip ailment, ended up missing three games due to injuries, and who famously produced no touchdown receptions has thus far had an underwhelming off-season.

During last week's preseason game against the Patriots, Golladay came up with one of three pass targets thrown his way, failing to separate on one ball and appearing to run a lazy route on a red-zone target that he probably should have caught.

And in the practices since, Golladay has appeared to struggle with making catches, which raised a question of how much emphasis head coach Brian Daboll puts on production from the practices.

"You put emphasis on everything," he said. "Practice. Ultimately, it’s the games. Again, when you get into live action. But everything right now is a competition. So, the people that are doing the best – and again, your best might be a little different than my best."

Of Golladay, Daboll said, "He’s improving, but all those guys are going to compete. I think we’re going to try to make it as competitive as we can to put the best 11 out there on each play."

Golladay noted that everyone has a little chip on their shoulder because of the newness of the offense and staff. But as far as he's concerned, the receiver said he's in direct competition with himself to improve every day.

"I compete with myself, with everybody," he said. "When I go out there and see Wan’Dale, (Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney) KT, (Wide Receiver David) Sills (V), (Wide Receiver Darius Slayton) Slay make a catch, I'm competing with those guys.

"When they make a play that urges you to go out there and want to make a play, that stuff excites me. When the defense goes out there and makes a play on the ball, line it back up, kind of like my lick back almost. So, when he says every day is a competition, I would say that is a fact. When I step on that field, I’m competing each and every play."

Golladay did;t hesitate when asked if the giants have seen the best version of himself so far.

"No, I wouldn’t say so," he said. "Maybe I showed glimpses last year in New Orleans a little bit. I definitely would say I got a lot to prove, not just everybody else. I'm always in a daily competition with myself, just trying to better myself each and every day."

Golladay also admitted that in this new offense, there have been some different concepts to learn.

"You’ve just got to be a smarter player with this offense. There are a lot of moving parts as far as different guys in different positions. If you can play multiple positions, you can be on the field a lot of the time," he said.

Golladay said it's his goal to catch every single ball that comes his way. And while he wouldn't lay out specific goals for the upcoming season, he did commit to continuing working on his game.

"Just as far as training camp and me coming down making those 50/50 balls, I pride myself on just catching the ball, period, to be honest," he said.

"I would say just going back and looking at little stuff I could do better. I'm the type of person whenever my number is called. I just want to make the play."

