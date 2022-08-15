Giants D-lineman Leonard Williams Named to NFL's Top 100 Players List

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams becomes the first of his teammates to land in the NFL Network's annual Top 100 Players countdown, the 2022 edition.

This is the second consecutive year Williams has placed on the list. Last year he ranked No. 84 after posting an 11.5 sack season.

Despite decliing pass-rush numbers last season, undoubtedly affected by a late-year triceps injury, the 28-year-old defender has been one of the team's most solid and consistent performers.

His 44 quarterback hits since the start of 2020 are tied for the seventh-most among defensive linemen. His 18.0 sacks over that same period are tied for fifth-most. His 81 tackles last seeason, a career high, were the fourth-most by a defensive lineman.

Williams, the sixth overall draft pick in 2015 (selected by the Jets), was acquired by the Giants via trade on October 28, 2019. His 145 quarterback hits are tied for the fifth-most by a defensive lineman in his first seven seasons since the stat was first tracked in 2006.

Although these rankings are usually based on production, it's worth noting that Williams, despite the Giants' lost season, gutted out the triceps issue, which initially was thought to be one that would cause him to miss time, if not the rest of the season.

He devlivered an 8-tackle effort in Week 17 and never stopped hustling or working, playing in 92 percent and 90 percent of the Giants' final two games of a lost season.

