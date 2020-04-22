GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Leonard Williams Signs the Franchise Tag

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants announced that defensive lineman Leonard Williams has signed the franchise tag offer given to him by the team last month.

Williams was acquired by the Giants last year from the Jets shortly before the trade deadline at a cost that includes this year's third-round pick and next year's fifth-round pick.

In eight games for the Giants, Williams managed just half a sack but also recorded 31 pass pressures (third on the team).

He also had an impact on the team's run defense. Before joining the Giants, the team was surrendering an average of 122.4 rushing yards per game. After Williams came on board, that average dropped to 104.1 yards per game.

That production ultimately was good enough for the team to try to save face on perhaps its most controversial transaction of general manager Dave Gettleman's tenure by applying the non-exclusive franchise tag on the 25-year-old defender who likely would have hit free agency after the season.

It's unclear if Williams was designated as a defensive tackle, which carries a $16.1 million cost, or as a defensive end, which has a $17.8 million cost. Williams will reportedly file a grievance to receive the higher of the two tag amounts.

In signing the tag, Williams is guaranteed at least $16.1 million for 2020 and will have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal with the Giants. He can also participate in the team's virtual off-season program, which began on Monday.

With a signed tag in place, the Giants can now also trade Williams, if they wish, though general manager Dave Gettleman has not given any indication to wanting to move the defender. In a conference call last week with reporters, Gettleman declined to discuss contracts only to say that, "Contracts get done when they get done."

.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Look at the Giants' History at Each of Their Current 10 Draft Slots

Let's take a look back in history to see what the Giants, who have 10 picks in this year's draft, have done at each particular draft slot.

Mike Esposito

Meet Prospect X, the NFL's Deepest Sleeper in this Year's Draft

Let's have a little fun before the draft and see if we can't figure out who SI has identified as the "Super Sleeper" prospect in this draft class.

Patricia Traina

Perspectives | Things I Do Not Want to See During the NFL Draft

Welcome to the new (and hopefully temporarily) reality of the NFL Draft where anything can go…including the unexpected.

Patricia Traina

Likely First-round Trade Scenarios for the Giants

What would the most realistic trade look like for the Giants to move out of their fourth-overall pick in this year's draft?

Jackson Thompson

The Surprising Final NFL Mock Draft Results as Run by SI Maven

There weren't any trades, but this particular mock draft took on some wild twists and turns that even the participants weren't expecting.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

MMQB's Final NFL Mock Draft Has Several Interesting Twists

MMQB's Albert Breer had some interesting takes in his final mock draft of 2020. Plus find out who he has the Giants taking.

Patricia Traina

Bold Predictions for the Giants Draft

Just when you think you know what the Giants might be planning to do in the draft, there's always a curveball. So what about the 2020 first round? What types of curveballs could Dave Gettleman throw out there that no one saw coming? Gene Clemons breaks down some potential bold predictions.

Gene Clemons

Patricia Traina's Giants-only 7-Round Mock Draft

We conclude Part II of our 2020 "Mock Draft Mania" series with Patricia Traina's seven-round, Giants-only mock draft.

Patricia Traina

by

4thand17

Mock Draft Monday | Final Giants' Expert Draft Predictions

The 2020 NFL Draft is this Thursday, and that leaves one more wave of mock draft roundups. What are the experts' final predictions for the Giants' draft strategy this week?

Jackson Thompson

Report: Giants Doing Significant Research on Oregon QB Justin Herbert

So what does that mean for the Giants and Daniel Jones?

Patricia Traina