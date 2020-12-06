SI.com
Lions Eyeing Former Giants General Manager Jerry Reese for Vacant GM Post | Report

Patricia Traina

Former New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese, who has been out of the league since being fired before the end of the 2017 season, could be set to return to the league as general manager for the Detroit Lions.

CBS Sports insider Jason LaCanfora reports that the Lions are working with a search firm to gather background information on potential general manager candidates and that Reese’s name has surfaced as a candidate as part of the initial round of research.

LaCanfora also reported that Reese has received strong support from people advising the Ford family, the Lions franchise owner. He added that former Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi, who was succeeded by Reese after Accorsi retired following the 2006 season, is among the advisors assisting the Ford family in its search for a new general manager.

Reese was behind the wheel for the Giants' last two Super Bowl championships but fell on hard times with the team when his draft classes, which had once been strong, lacked pop or staying power.

Only four of his Giants draft picks from 2010-17—receiver Sterling Shepard, tight end Evan Engram, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, and running back Wayne Gallman—survived Reese’s departure and currently remain with the team.

And only two of his first-round draft picks since he took over for Accorsi—defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and receiver Odell Beckham Jr—received second contracts with the team.

He became the first Giants general manager to be fired in team history, his dismissal coming on the same day that then-head coach Ben McAdoo was also relieved of his duties. 

