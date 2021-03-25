Logan Ryan Likes What New York Giants Have Done in Free Agency

Giants veteran defensive back Logan Ryan believes the Giants' aggressiveness in free agency is a unquestioned sign of the team's commitment toward building a winning program.

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan signed a new contract extension just before Christmas Day last year, and even though he’s yet to begin his second season with the team, he likes the direction in which things are headed.

Ryan said that the team has been all-in on bringing in the right people to help take the football program to the next level.

"You obviously are telling the fans and the locker room that our upper management is trying to win, they’re trying to pay to bring in talented players," Ryan told Bruce Gradkowski and Lance Medow in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday afternoon.

"That’s a sign of ‘Hey, we’re being aggressive, we want to put a winning product on the field, and we’re willing to get the players to go ahead and do that.'"

The Giants have spent upwards of $125 million on contracts for receivers Kenny Golladay and John Ross, tight end Kyle Rudolph and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

The Giants also signed defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a long-term deal and have been otherwise filling in some of the roster’s holes with some key depth players like edge Ifeadi Odenigbo, inside linebacker Ryan Anderson, backup quarterback Mike Glennon, and running back Devontae Booker.

That collection of talent, Ryan believes, should help the Giants, who last year finished 6-10 and just barely missing the playoffs in a weak NFC East, with getting over the hump and toward a winning record.

"The team wants to win, and guys are willing to put the work in to do that. It’s going to take time and take some practice and some jelling, but we’re willing to put that effort in though and see how good we can be and see how many wins that adds up to."

Ryan has done his part to help recruit some of that talent the Giants have brought in, most notably Jackson, his former teammate in Tennessee.

“I think that that offer helped too, that offers play influential money will never steer you wrong,” Ryan said, trying to deflect some of the credit for Jackson’s signing.

Turning serious, he spoke glowingly of Jackson, whom he said he’s known since the Titans drafted Jackson in 2017, Ryan’s first year in Tennessee. Jackson told reporters earlier this week how Ryan was one of the first people to reach out to him after the Titans released him and how that little act meant the world to him.

“We started three years’ worth of games together. We started AFC championship games together every day in practice pushed each other,” Ryan said. “I know him, well, I know him and his girlfriend really well, so I just wanted to make sure he was okay and let them know that man, he's got a bright career ahead of him and it’s just getting started.”

Now that career will continue with the Giants, whom Ryan saw as a good fit for Jackson and the team.

“With a few margaritas in me, I just tried to be the bridge to let him know, that that he'll be needed, and we want him, and I’d love to play with him again. He’s an ultra-talented, elite cornerback. I love great players, but you also got to play together and sacrifice one another, and me and him went through that for years.”

Ryan also put in a good word for Jackson with head coach Joe Judge, who has been very careful about what personalities he accepts into the locker room and the culture he’s built.

"I think I’ve earned enough respect to call Joe or have Joe call me,” said Ryan.

“When they ask my opinion on a player, I’ll give an honest one, especially in Adoree’s case. I vouched for him because I know the talent he has and I know how much football he has left in him and I know how much he cares and wants to be a football player,” Ryan said.

“I know what Adoree’ Jackson is willing to do to be great and how to pull that out of him."

And starting this year, they’ll get to do that together, just like old times.

