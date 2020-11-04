Logan Ryan Reveals How Team Trainers Saved His Wife's Life

Giants head coach Joe Judge might not have any sympathy when players complain about their deployment in the team's weekly game plan. Still, when he says he takes his role as head coach and protector of the organization seriously, he isn't fooling around.

On multiple occasions, Judge has declined to shed light on the actions taken with players requiring discipline or who develop family energies that they must attend to, instead preferring to keep everything internal.

But defensive back Logan Ryan, who was asked about having Joe Judge as a head coach, decided to share his own personal and recent story that illustrates the culture the Giants have built under Judge.

Ryan revealed that his wife Ashley had flown home to Florida over the weekend to cast her vote when she experienced stomach cramps.

After telling her husband about her discomfort as he was leaving the stadium following Monday night's loss to the Bucs, Ashely was all set to sleep it off in the hopes her pain would subside by morning.

Ryan, concerned for his wife's well being, consulted with one of the team's trainers, Justin Mayer, who recommended that Ashley get to an emergency room as soon as possible. She was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy that was about to burst.

Following emergency surgery, Ashely Ryan is now resting comfortably. Still, the organization's support to Ryan, and especially Judge's support in which he told the defensive back to forget about football and be with his wife, has meant the world to him.

"That's the type of organization that we have here," Ryan said. "Joe said, 'You know if you need to fly to Florida, don't worry about football.' That's what Joe is as a man and as a coach,

"I know we care about Xs and Os, and winning and losing, but there are really good people here," Ryan added. "That's why I came here."

Earlier in the day, Judge reiterated a vow he made when he was first hired, and that was to protect the organization and its people, which is why when it came to discussions and actions he took with Tate, the coach was tight-lipped.

"When it comes to discipline. I don't believe in holding a trial on any one of my players or coaches that matter in the public eye," he said. "While that may be inconvenient a lot of times for fans who want to stay connected--and I understand there's a tough job [the media] in terms of there's information people want--I choose to deal with things internally because as the head coach, it's my job to protect the team.

"I've got to make sure I do the right thing by all the players and the coaches that they can come to work. They can work aggressively, and when we make a mistake, we can correct it and understand that we don't always have to be the subject of public criticism," he added.