Malik Nabers Unveils Surprising Stance on Giants' Alternate Uniforms
Count New York Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers as among those who are not exactly fans of the team’s planned alternate uniform for 2024.
The Giants unveiled their “Century Red” throwback uniform last week, a look that pays homage to various parts of their nearly 100-year history. Nabers was asked his opinion of the planned look by Sports Illustrated reporter Claudette Montana Pattison at the NFL’s Rookie Premiere.
“It’s gonna be hard to swag it out–that’s all I got to say about it,” Nabers said.
When asked how he might pull off the look, which consists of a red jersey sporting a blue midsection and white bordering stripes and numbers, tan pants, and red with blue and white striped socks, Nabers said, “I don’t know. I’ma have to see when I put it on.”
The Giants' alternate look, which will be worn up to two times this season, has drawn heavy criticism from fans, media, and industry folks alike. Some have compared the jersey to the ones worn by the Montreal Canadiens hockey club, while clothes have taken issue with the voice of tan pants.
But long-time Giants fans interested in the team’s history no doubt appreciate the uniform’s various elements and the periods they represent.
The jersey is a throwback to the 1933 season when the first-ever NFL Championship Game was played between the Giants and the Chicago Bears at Wrigley Field (a Giants loss).
The team will also wear a special commemorative patch that contains eight “Easter eggs” that offer a nod to various accomplishments in the franchise’s history.
The pants and socks were worn from 1925 until 1927, the franchise’s first three years. The 1927 season, in particular, was a special one in Giants history. That year, they allowed just 20 points in 13 games, a franchise record that remains untouched to this day.
As for the winged helmet, that look was in play during the 1937-1947 seasons, including the Giants’ winning the 1938 NFL championship.
During that era, Steve Owen, the winningest head coach in team history, coached the Giants. Under Owen, the Giants also innovated the A-formation offense, the umbrella defense, and the two-platoon system.
While the new look might take some getting used to for Nabers, make no mistake: he’s thrilled that he gets to put on a Giants jersey after being selected sixth overall in this year’s draft.
“When I put my name on that (contract), I was kind of shaking a little bit, and I got emotional,” Nabers told reporters after his first practice with the team earlier this month.
“The job’s not done, but another stage in my life was done. For me to make it to this part of my life and journey, it was a pat on my back in that moment.”