Giants Unveil 100th Anniversary Commemorative Uniform, Helmet
The New York Giants have unveiled a special uniform and helmet for the 2024 regular season.
For two games, Big Blue will be known as “Century Red.”
The alternative uniform combines elements from uniforms from the franchise’s earliest years.
The predominantly red jersey is divided by a thick blue stripe underneath white numbers. Its look is inspired by the jerseys worn in 1933, the year of the first-ever NFL Championship Game played between the Giants and Bears at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
The jerseys will also be emblazoned with the team's "100 Seasons" anniversary patch.
The tan pants and red and blue striped socks are a throwback to the original ones worn during the team’s inaugural season in 1925. The Giants wore the tan pants for three years, including the 1927 team that set a franchise record in points allowed (20) over a 13-game period.
The winged helmet was used from 1937 to 1947, including the Giants' 1938 championship season.
"I feel like it's gritty and vintage," linebacker Bobby Okereke said of the vintage look.
"It's a throwback to the 1920s and 1930s when they were out there just getting grimy. It's a testament to all the guys who played before. They paved the way for us to play this great game."
The Giants will announce at a later date when they plan to wear their throwback uniforms.