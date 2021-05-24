Sports Illustrated home
MetLife Stadium Opens for Full Capacity at Giants, Jets Games this Fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's office announces the lifting of crowd restrictions that are currently in place at large capacity venues, effective May 28.
Author:
Publish date:

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and several of the players have yet to play in front of the home crowd at MetLife Stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That, however, is going to change this fall as the State of New Jersey announced that any remaining limitations on outdoor venues would be lifted effective May 28, with indoor venues to follow on June 4.

Although MetLife Stadium, one of several large-scale venues in the state capable of hosting thousands of spectators, is re-opening its doors to full capacity seating with no mask or social distancing requirements, the Giants and Jets, who share the venue, can still impose mandates to include the wearing of face coverings and social distancing. 

In the joint announcement by the Giants and Jets such precautions would be taken under consideration, the teams noting, "We will continue to work to ensure the return of fans is accomplished in a safe and responsible way."

The return of full stadiums will not only provide a boost to the gameday atmosphere but will also help with generating more revenue for 2022 and the salary cap. 

Earlier this year, assistant general manager Kevin Abrams expressed some concern that the Giants might run into some issues with the 2022 salary cap after going on a massive free-agency spending spree in which several of the new contracts with low numbers this year would skyrocket in 2022.

But with the anticipated return of full stadiums and hence the return of ticket sales, parking, and concessions, the return of that missing revenue will undoubtedly help the league's final accounting at the end of the upcoming season.

