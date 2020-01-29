Michael Strahan's No. 92 to Be Retired

No Giant has worn No. 92 since defensive end Michael Strahan last donned the number in February 2008 as part of a classic stomp-out of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Although the number hasn't been issued since, it was never technically retired. That, however, will change in the not-to-distant future as team president John Mara told reporters during Eli Manning's retirement ceremony Friday that the plan was to officially retire the number.

Strahan himself confirmed the news during an appearance on Fallon Tonight with host Jimmy Fallon.

Strahan was drafted in the second round (40th overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft, playing his entire 15-year career with the Giants. A feared pass rusher, Strahan also took pride in his run defense.

By the end of his Hall of Fame career, Strahan had 141.5 sacks, 854 combined tackles, 24 forced fumbles and 131 tackles for loss over 216 career games.

He was named the 2001 Associated Press Defensive Player of he Year winner, the year in which he set a new single-season record for the most sacks (22.5) in a 16-game campaign.

Strahan will join quarterback Eli Manning (No. 10) and 12 other Giants greats--Ray Flaherty (1), Tuffy Leemans (4), Mel Hein (7), Phil Simms (11), Ward Cuff and Y.A. Tittle (No. 14, shared), Frank Gifford (16), Al Blozis (32), Joe Morrison (40), Charlie Conerly (42), Ken Strong (50), and Lawrence Taylor (56)--who have had their jersey numbers retired by the franchise.