Monday Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Giants?

Patricia Traina

Won-loss records? Team history? You never know what fascinating factoids you're going to find when you go back into the NFL and New York Giants history books.

So as we count down the weeks until the start of training camp, it's time for yet another five-question quiz on Giants' team history. This one is a bit of a mix but hopefully still presents enough of a challenge to get your

We're getting close to the start of training camp, but until we get there, here is another five-question quiz about the New York Giants.

This quiz mostly deals with franchise records. See how many of the questions you can get correct.

5 Key Developments from the Giants Offseason

The Giants are scheduled to report to training camp July 28, so let's take a look at the five biggest off-season developments that will hopefully get this franchise back on the right track.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Oshane Ximines, OLB

Can this small-school product help jumpstart an underachieving pass rush unit?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | July 6, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Ron Rivera's hopes that Washington will have a new team name in time for the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Nate Wozniak, OT

Nate Wozniak was converted from a tight end to offensive tackle when he came into the NFL, and will be on his fourth team in three years with the Giants in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile: Chris Williamson, DB

What does Chris Williamson have to do to crack the Giants' roster?

Nick Falato

Perspectives: The On-going Search for Common Ground

With the start date for NFL training camps under a month away, there is still left to be decided between the NFL and the NFLPA. A look at some of the key issues.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington team owner Dan Snyder considering a new nickname for the team.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Binjimen Victor, Wide Receiver

Can Victor break into a now crowded receiving corps?

Gene Clemons

Player Profile | Leonard Williams, Defensive Lineman

Will Williams prove to be worthy of a long term deal?

Gene Clemons

Yea or Nay? Would Giants Fans Be Willing to Sign a Waiver to Attend Games Despite COVID-19 Risk?

With there being talk about the NFL requiring fans to sign a waiver releasing teams of any liability as it relates to COVID-19, I asked my Twitter followers if they would be willing to sign a waiver if it meant being allowed into games. Body

Patricia Traina

