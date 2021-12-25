Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Nate Solder, Danny Shelton Out of Giants Week 16 Game at Philadelphia

Solder and Shelton have both landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list according to the daily NFL transaction wire, and will not be available to play Sunday.
Author:

Giants starting right tackle Nate Solder and reserve interior defensive lineman Danny Shelton have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list according to the NFL's daily transaction wire.

Both players will not be available for the Giants' Week 16 game against the Eagles.

Solder's absence should open the door for second-year tackle Matt Peart to start at right tackle. Peart has seen an uptick in his offensive line snaps over the last two weeks, logging 37 against the Chargers and 32 last week against Dallas, all at right tackle.

According to Pro Football Focus, he hasn't allowed a quarterback pressure in either of those two games. That's good news for Peart, who will likely certainly compete for the starting right tackle spot next year.

In other Giants-related COVID news, linebacker Cam Brown, a core special teams player, and cornerback Aaron Robinson have been activated from the reserve/COVID list, per the league's transaction wire.

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard, signed this week to the practice squad, defensive tackle David Moa, receiver David Sills V, and offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson have all been added from the practice squad as COVID replacements.

Cornerback Natrell Jamerson was restored from the COVID-19 list to the practice squad. The Giants also terminated linebacker Omari Cobb's practice squad contract.

