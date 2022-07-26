New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Primer

For the first time since 2019, the new york Giants will be opening up their training camp practices to the fans. So ahead of the first practice on July 27, let's get you up to speed on everything you need to know.

Training Camp Information

Where: Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, N.J.

Parking: Complimentary parking is available in Lot K of MetLife Sports Complex. No passes are required.

Admission: Admission to practices and Giants Fan Fest are free, but fans must reserve a ticket to enter. Tickets are available on Giants.com/TrainingCamp. Fans may register for up to four (4) tickets per practice session. Once registered, fans will receive their tickets via e-mail and will need to present using their mobile device to gain admittance. If space permits, there may be a limited number of fans allowed in on a walk-up basis each day.

More Giants Training Camp Coverage

Autographs: Select Giants legends will sign autographs for fans in attendance during each practice. A listing of those Giants legends and the dates they will sign will be released on Giants.com.

After each practice session, a rotating group of current Giants players will sign autographs for the first 400 fans ages 4 through 12. The autograph opportunity will take place behind the Jr. Giants Kids Zone. Children interested in the opportunity are encouraged to visit the sign-up table (located across from the Jr. Giants Kids Zone) with a guardian upon arriving at practice to receive a wristband.

All wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Children who receive wristbands can enjoy the rest of practice and are encouraged to report to the autograph area 30 minutes before the end of practice. Only those children with a wristband will be allowed in the autograph area.

Inclement Weather Policy: In the event of inclement weather (including rain, wind, thunderstorms, or extreme heat), practices will be moved indoors and be closed to the public. Please check Giants.com, @Giants on Twitter, or the Giants App before every practice for up-to-the-minute changes to the daily practice schedule.

Open Training Camp Practice Schedule (weather permitting)

Wednesday, July 27: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Practice

Thursday, July 28: 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Practice

Friday, July 29: 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Saturday, July 30: 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Monday, August 1: 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Practice

Tuesday, August 2: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.– Practice

Wednesday, August 3: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Friday, August 5: 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Giants Fan Fest & Scrimmage Presented by Wendy's (MetLife Stadium)

Sunday, August 7: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.– Practice

Monday, August 8: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Tuesday, August 9: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Sunday, August 14: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice (End of public training camp practices)

Join the Giants Country Community