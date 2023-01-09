New York Giants 2023 Regular-Season Opponents Set

Here's a look at who the Giants will face in Year 2 of the Brian Daboll era.

The New York Giants 2023 regular-season opponents are set now that the 2022 regular season has concluded.

In addition to playing home and away games against the other three NFC East teams, the Giants will face all the teams from the NFC West and AFC East. They will see the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, and Packers at MetLife Stadium and the Cardinals, Dolphins, 49ers, Saints, Raiders, and Bills on the road.

Assuming nothing changes, their game against the Patriots will see them facing former head coach Joe Judge, who rejoined the Patriots' coaching staff this year.

The trip to see the Raiders will be the Giants' first time playing at Allegiant Stadium. The trip up to Buffalo will be the first for head coach Brian Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen, and the rest of the staff and coaches who spent time with the Bills organization.

Join the Giants Country Community