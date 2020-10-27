SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayLockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Add Two to Practice Squad

Photo courtesy of Giants.com

Jackson Thompson

The Giants brought back some familiar faces to their practice squad Tuesday, signing safety Montre Hartage and tight end Rysen John. They also terminated center Javon Patterson's practice squad contract.

Hartage, an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2019, played for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the Miami Dolphins last year as a versatile safety that could play in the box and in coverage. 

Hartage was waived/injured on September 5 and was placed on injured reserve the next day. He was waived with an injury settlement on September 10.

John, an undrafted free agent out of Simon Fraser, a Division II program in British Columbia, was the second-tallest player on the Giants' training camp roster at 6-foot-7. He was waived on September 2 to make room for long snapper Carson Tinker. 

John, a college-wide receiver whom the Giants cross-trained at tight end given his impressive size, offers some intriguing athletic ability. The question though, is how far along John is in his development as a receiver.  

Patterson was a seventh-round draft pick by the Colts in 2019. Patterson tore his ACL in June 2019 and spent the year on injured reserve. He was waived by the Colts on September 5, 2020, as part of the final roster cuts and was signed to the Giants practice squad on September 23, 2020.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Draft Prospect Profile | RB Cam Akers, Florida State

If Wayne Gallman is no longer in the picture, maybe the Giants might look to a Day 3 prospect such as Florida State's Cam Akers to compete as the No. 2 back behind starter Saquon Barkley.

Pat Ragazzo

by

Cowboyup

New York Giant Can’t Finish Against Eagles, Losing 22-21 | Instant Reaction and Takeaways

Stop us if you've heard this song before, but the Giants had the game in their hands and once again threw it away by failing to finish. The Giants beat the Giants again.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Dalvin Tomlinson Isn't Worried About the Future

The NFL trade deadline. His contract. Those bitter losses and what might have been. It’s enough to keep a person up at night for sure, but Dalvin Tomlinson has his focus elsewhere.

Patricia Traina

Where Did the Giants Rank in MMQB's Week 8 Power Rankings? You Might Be Surprised

What do the folks at the MMQB have to say about the Giants in Week 8? It's pretty bad, but not as bad as one might think.

Jackson Thompson

Peter King's Four Latest Thoughts on the Giants Struggles Revealed

In his latest FMIA column, NBC's Peter King offered four thoughts about the current state of the Giants that bears further exploration.

Patricia Traina

Giants' Dilemma as Trade Deadline Approaches | Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The Giants have some decisions to make prior to the November 3 NFL deadline.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Who Need to See More Snaps in the Second Half of the Season

Joe Judge has been trying to learn as much as possible about who he has on the roster. As such, here are some young players who could begin seeing more snaps as the season grinds on.

Jackson Thompson

10 Greatest Wins in New York Giants History

In their long history in the NFL, the Giants have won over 700 games and eight championships. Here's a ranking of the top 10 wins in franchise history.

Brian Lokker

by

charlestexas

Offensive Adjustments We'd Like to See in the Rest of  the Giants' Season

The Giants coaches supposedly did a little self-scouting over the long weekend. While time will tell as to what--if anything--they determined, here are a few things we'd like to see changed on offense for the rest of the season.

Patricia Traina

After Trading Markus Golden, Who Could Be Next to Go for the Giants?

The Giants have traded outside linebacker Markus Golden to the Arizona Cardinals. Which of his now-former teammates could be next to go?

Patricia Traina