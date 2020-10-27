New York Giants Add Two to Practice Squad

The Giants brought back some familiar faces to their practice squad Tuesday, signing safety Montre Hartage and tight end Rysen John. They also terminated center Javon Patterson's practice squad contract.

Hartage, an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2019, played for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the Miami Dolphins last year as a versatile safety that could play in the box and in coverage.

Hartage was waived/injured on September 5 and was placed on injured reserve the next day. He was waived with an injury settlement on September 10.

John, an undrafted free agent out of Simon Fraser, a Division II program in British Columbia, was the second-tallest player on the Giants' training camp roster at 6-foot-7. He was waived on September 2 to make room for long snapper Carson Tinker.

John, a college-wide receiver whom the Giants cross-trained at tight end given his impressive size, offers some intriguing athletic ability. The question though, is how far along John is in his development as a receiver.

Patterson was a seventh-round draft pick by the Colts in 2019. Patterson tore his ACL in June 2019 and spent the year on injured reserve. He was waived by the Colts on September 5, 2020, as part of the final roster cuts and was signed to the Giants practice squad on September 23, 2020.