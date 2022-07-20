Skip to main content

New York Giants Announce 2022 Legacy Games and Uniforms

The Giants are bringing back a familiar look from the glory years in the 1980s for two legacy games this season.

The New York Giants are bringing back their classic blue uniforms from the ‘80s and ‘90s for two “Legacy Games” presented by Quest during the 2022 season. 

The uniform will be worn on October 2 vs. Chicago and December 4 vs. Washington.  

The uniform, worn by the team during the 1980-1999 seasons, will be a part of a larger legacy presentation that includes throwback MetLife Stadium branding and activations, a gameday collector’s series pennant giveaway, a retail collaboration with Starter, and much more.

The classic uniform consists of the return of the navy helmet, providing a base for the white facemask, solid scarlet red stripe, classic numbers, side decals, and a raised wordmark – all reminiscent of the ‘80s and ‘90s style. The red and blue trim on the jerseys and pants are all done in a color palette from that era.

New to the uniform will be an added accent featuring the words, “Once a Giant, Always a Giant,” a sentiment coined by the late Wellington Mara, the team's co-owner from 1925 until his passing in 2005.  

New York Giants Legacy Uniforms 2022

“This era obviously still holds a special place in the hearts of Giants fans,” Giants President John Mara said in a statement released by the team.

“Our teams during that time featured legendary players, some of the best in our franchise’s history. And these uniforms remind us of what was accomplished through those years. We are thrilled to wear that uniform again.”

The two games selected represent some of the Giants' oldest rivalries in their nearly 100-year history. The Giants and Bears are two original clubs that made up the core of the NFL, with the Giants founded in 1925 and the Bears in 1920.

The two teams first met on December 6, 1925, a 19-7 Giants loss at the Polo Grounds in New York.

The Giants and Bears famously met in the 1985 Divisional payoffs at Soldier Field, a game in which the Bears crushed the Giants 21-0 on their way to a Super Bowl XX victory over the New England Patriots, 46-10.

The Washington Commanders, the Giants' oldest NFC East division rivals, were originally founded as the Boston Braves in 1932. They first met the Giants that year on October 9, a game Washington won 14-6.

The Giants and Washington have played some classic games since then, including one on November 27, 1966, in which Wahington steamrolled the Giants 72-41.

Years later, during the 1986 campaign, the Giants became the first team to defeat Washington three times in the same season. That included both regular season games (27-20 at home and 24-14 away) and the 1986 NFC Championship game, a 17-0 Giants shutout that sent New York to its first-ever Super Bowl berth in franchise history.

In related uniform news, Giants' Chief Commerical Officer Pete Guelli confirmed via Twitter that the team would wear its all-white Color Rush jerseys during their Week 3 home game against the Dallas Cowboys during a Monday Night Football appearance.

For more information on the Legacy Games, please visit www.giants.com/legacy.

