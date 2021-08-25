New York Giants CB Adoree' Jackson Injures Ankle in Practice

The Giants are awaiting word on the severity of new starting cornerback Adoree' Jackson's ankle injury suffered during the first of two joint practices against New England.

Adoree' Jackson, the Giants' projected starting cornerback, suffered an ankle injury Wednesday morning during the team's first of two joint practices against the New England Patriots.

Jackson was injured when he landed awkwardly after defending a deep pass thrown by Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Jackson was seen grabbing his ankle before hobbling off to the side to be evaluated by the trainers.

He remained on the field through the end of practice but then was carted off, a large ice wrap around his lower left leg.

Per the NFL Network, Jackson was experiencing some "significant swelling" in the ankle and was to undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Jackson has had an injury history since entering the NFL as a first-round pick by the Titans in the 2017 draft.

In 2018, Jackson suffered a grade 1 concussion in Week 3 of the 2018 season. In 2019, he missed one game due to a foot sprain and then five more games later in the year with another foot injury. Last season, Jackson missed 11 games with a knee injury suffered in a Week 1 practice.

According to Sports Injury Predictor, Jackson has a 75% estimated chance of missing at least two quarters in 2021 due to injury and has a durability rating of three (out of five, with five being the most durable) for the coming year.

For now, the Giants will hold their breath regarding this latest setback for the cornerback, to whom they gave a three-year, $39 million contract in the off-season after the Titans cut him.

Jackson obviously won't play this weekend against the Patriots in the preseason finale, nor will he practice the rest of the week. The Giants are hoping that he will be good to go for the regular-season opener on September 12 against the Broncos.

