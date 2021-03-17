New York Giants Complete Nate Solder's Revised Deal

The Giants will recoup roughly $6 million in cap savings for the Giants to use on filling out their needs.

New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder's contract revision is done and will yield approximately $6 million in savings, the same amount if he had been cut.

The Athletic was the first to report some of the details of the new deal. The Giants, meanwhile, confirmed that the deal was done.

Solder was due to count for $19.5 million against the 2021 salary cap, a figure that included a $9.9 million base salary and the $6.5 million prorated signing bonus.

By restructuring the deal, the Giants lowered Solder's base salary to around $4 million. He's also said to have received some play-time incentives.

In all, the cap savings comes to $6 million, which is what the Giants would have saved had they cut him and eaten the remaining $10.5 million dead money (which includes a $4 million prorated bonus from his last contract restructure that's due to hit the cap next year).

As for his role on the team, Solder will compete with second-year man Matt Peart for the starting right tackle job. If he loses out on that starting role, Solder, who hasn't played right tackle since his rookie season, will be the team's swing tackle.

By reworking Solder's deal, the Giants now don't have to worry about picking up a veteran swing tackle, a role that last year was supposed to be filled by Cameron Fleming until Solder opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, which forced Fleming into a starting role.

Fleming is currently an unrestricted free agent and is not expected back with the team.

The Giants, who announced Solder's new deal (minus the dollar figures) also announced that they re-signed defensive tackle Austin Johnson, long snapper Casey Kreiter and receiver CJ Board.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.