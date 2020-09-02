Dave Gettleman: Daniel Jones is Going to Be Fine at Quarterback

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman caught plenty of heat when he drafted quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall in the 2019 draft.

But going into 2020, Gettleman still believes more strongly than ever that the Giants have their franchise quarterback of the future in Jones.

"He had a solid rookie year. He did things that no other rookie quarterback has never done," Gettleman said. "For some reason, I just feel like the fumbles have overshadowed all of that."

Jones was given the reigns as the starter in Week 3 and quickly emerged as a young star at quarterback, leading the Giants to a 32-31 come-from-behind victory in Tampa Bay.

In Week 16, Jones' first game back from an ankle injury, he put up a five-touchdown-pass performance in Washington, leading the Giants to a 41-35 overtime victory.

"He showed he can come from behind to win a game, he showed he can make the big throws in an overtime period," Gettleman said. "I mean this kid accomplished a lot last year."

Jones broke the Giants' franchise record for passing yards by a rookie quarterback, throwing for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions and even flashed mobility with 279 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

But those fumbles, eight of which occurred int he fourth quarter of the games, were a problem. Gettleman admits that the fumbles were frustrating to watch and a stain on an otherwise solid rookie campaign.

Jones has taken full responsibility for addressing his shortcomings this offseason. He added 10 pounds of muscle to improve his overall strength. He has been diligently drilling ball security exercises to cut down on losing the ball when the pocket collapses around him or takes off as a runner.

"I have to continue to learn," Jones said last month. "Obviously, it will be different as we get into the games every week. Game planning for a new team, a new system. As far as camp goes, I think with having last year and some of the experience of playing those games, I think it’s certainly been easier for me that way than it was this time last year."

Gettleman believes that, while Jones, who is in his third offensive system in as many years, has come along faster than expected, he still needs time to put it all together.

"We all know Daniel's going to work his tail off, and he's picking it up," Gettleman said. "He's getting there. I always go back to how a kid can be a great football player in high school and then goes to college. How many of them are great immediately? It takes them all time.

"But Daniel is going to be fine. He's going to be a fine NFL quarterback."