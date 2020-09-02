SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Dave Gettleman: Daniel Jones is Going to Be Fine at Quarterback

Jackson Thompson

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman caught plenty of heat when he drafted quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall in the 2019 draft.

But going into 2020, Gettleman still believes more strongly than ever that the Giants have their franchise quarterback of the future in Jones.

"He had a solid rookie year. He did things that no other rookie quarterback has never done," Gettleman said. "For some reason, I just feel like the fumbles have overshadowed all of that."

Jones was given the reigns as the starter in Week 3 and quickly emerged as a young star at quarterback, leading the Giants to a 32-31 come-from-behind victory in Tampa Bay.

In Week 16, Jones' first game back from an ankle injury, he put up a five-touchdown-pass performance in Washington, leading the Giants to a 41-35 overtime victory.

"He showed he can come from behind to win a game, he showed he can make the big throws in an overtime period," Gettleman said. "I mean this kid accomplished a lot last year."

Jones broke the Giants' franchise record for passing yards by a rookie quarterback, throwing for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions and even flashed mobility with 279 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

But those fumbles, eight of which occurred int he fourth quarter of the games, were a problem. Gettleman admits that the fumbles were frustrating to watch and a stain on an otherwise solid rookie campaign.

Jones has taken full responsibility for addressing his shortcomings this offseason. He added 10 pounds of muscle to improve his overall strength. He has been diligently drilling ball security exercises to cut down on losing the ball when the pocket collapses around him or takes off as a runner.

"I have to continue to learn," Jones said last month. "Obviously, it will be different as we get into the games every week. Game planning for a new team, a new system. As far as camp goes, I think with having last year and some of the experience of playing those games, I think it’s certainly been easier for me that way than it was this time last year."

Gettleman believes that, while Jones, who is in his third offensive system in as many years, has come along faster than expected, he still needs time to put it all together.

"We all know Daniel's going to work his tail off, and he's picking it up," Gettleman said. "He's getting there. I always go back to how a kid can be a great football player in high school and then goes to college. How many of them are great immediately? It takes them all time.

"But Daniel is going to be fine. He's going to be a fine NFL quarterback."

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Fleming: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

Coach Gene Clemons takes a deep dive into the film of the Giants projected starting right tackle's film.

Gene Clemons

Giants Re-sign Jon Halapio, Add Receiver Johnny Holton

The Giants are bringing back a familiar face to provide depth on the offensive line.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 2, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the NFL taking over the investigation into alleged sexual harassment that occurred within the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants: Enough!

How can someone who's never been on a Giants conference call or never been to a Giants practice be so JUDGEmental?

Patricia Traina

Logan Ryan: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Newly acquired defensive back Logan Ryan can do a lot of things for a defense. Nick Falato breaks down his tape to see what he does well--and where his game lacks.

Nick Falato

New York Giants Practice Report: The “Slip ‘N Slide” Edition

Joe Judge lightens the mood a bit, plus why Logan Ryan is going to quickly become the pass rush's secret weapon and why the Giants are hoping to reunite with Jon Halapio.

Patricia Traina

Giants Injury Update: Golden Tate Day-to-Day

It wasn’t quite an injury report, but it was close as one as head coach Joe Judge was willing to give.

Patricia Traina

How Logan Ryan’s Presence Will Help the Giants in the Short- and Long-term

Logan Ryan is only under contract for one season, but that one year could benefit the Giants defensive backfield in more ways than one.

Patricia Traina

The Most Appealing Matchups on the Giants' 2020 Schedule

Each week, the Giants will have at least one matchup that, depending on who emerges as the winner, could make or break their chances of winning the game. Gene Clemons breaks down each of those matchups.

Gene Clemons

New York Giants Wayne Gallman Embraces Fresh Start

After falling into the land of the forgotten in the last six games of the 2019 season, Giants running back Wayne Gallman is on a mission to prove he can contribute in 2020.

Jackson Thompson