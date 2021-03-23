New York Giants' Deal with Kyle Rudolph Hits a Snag

Tight end Kyle Rudolph's two-year deal with the Giants could be in danger of being called off.

Agreeing to terms on a new two-year, $12 million contract was the easy part for Kyle Rudolph and the New York Giants.

But now comes word from the NFL Network that the contract, which had been pending the outcome of Rudolph's physical, is in jeopardy of not happening following Rudolph's team-administered physical.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants medical team has concerns about a foot injury Rudolph had to the point where they believe he might need surgery.

While the deal isn't dead yet, Garafolo also reported that the two sides are discussing how to proceed.

The extent of Rudolph's injury hasn't been made public, nor has the prescribed course of treatment. There is a possibility that having surgery right away could ensure Rudolph is ready for the start of the 2021 season.

Still, even if the Giants were to pursue that avenue, his readiness would likely depend on how well his rehab progresses.

Then there is the matter of what Rudolph would miss in terms of on-field work. While it's not yet known if there will be on-the-field OTAs this spring, it wouldn't be ideal if Rudolph had to miss his first training camp with his new team.

Rudolph missed the final four games of last season with a foot injury he suffered in Week 13 that eventually landed him on injured reserve. After suffering the foot injury, Rudolph's streak of 93 consecutive regular-season games played ended.

