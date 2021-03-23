NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

New York Giants' Deal with Kyle Rudolph Hits a Snag

Tight end Kyle Rudolph's two-year deal with the Giants could be in danger of being called off.
Author:
Publish date:

Agreeing to terms on a new two-year, $12 million contract was the easy part for Kyle Rudolph and the New York Giants.

But now comes word from the NFL Network that the contract, which had been pending the outcome of Rudolph's physical, is in jeopardy of not happening following Rudolph's team-administered physical.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants medical team has concerns about a foot injury Rudolph had to the point where they believe he might need surgery.

While the deal isn't dead yet, Garafolo also reported that the two sides are discussing how to proceed. 

The extent of Rudolph's injury hasn't been made public, nor has the prescribed course of treatment. There is a possibility that having surgery right away could ensure Rudolph is ready for the start of the 2021 season. 

Still, even if the Giants were to pursue that avenue, his readiness would likely depend on how well his rehab progresses.

Then there is the matter of what Rudolph would miss in terms of on-field work. While it's not yet known if there will be on-the-field OTAs this spring, it wouldn't be ideal if Rudolph had to miss his first training camp with his new team.

Rudolph missed the final four games of last season with a foot injury he suffered in Week 13 that eventually landed him on injured reserve. After suffering the foot injury, Rudolph's streak of 93 consecutive regular-season games played ended. 

 What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Nov 29, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

New York Giants' Deal with Kyle Rudolph Hits a Snag

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) lines up for a play during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

Adoree' Jackson Says Culture Sold Him on New York Giants

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles the ball under pressure from Washington Football Team outside linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField.
News

New York Giants Free Agency Updates: Giants Add OLB Ryan Anderson to Boost Defense, Special Teams

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
Film Room

Film Room: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly of New York Giants CB Adoree' Jackson's Game

Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates a sack with offensive tackle Tyler Haycraft (61) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants 2021 Free Agent Scorecard

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles the ball under pressure from Washington Football Team outside linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField.
Transactions

New York Giants Sign OLB Ryan Anderson to 1-Year Deal

Oct 3, 2020; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) breaks up a pass from Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) to Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Georgia and Auburn in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Georgia won 27-6.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) lines up for a play during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Agree to Terms with Cornerback Adoree' Jackson