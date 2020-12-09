New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his outstanding showing in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Williams recorded 2.5 sacks, half of the Giants total team sacks, and five quarterback hits, half of the ten logged by the team, in the Giants’ 17-12 upset of the Seahawks.

Williams, who is playing on the one-year franchise tag, has been setting himself up nicely for a big payday. His production Sunday boosts his sack total to 8.5 sacks for the year, topping his career-high of 7.0 set in 2016 as a member of the New York Jets.

Williams's sack total ties him with former Giant Jason Pierre-Paul for sixth in the NFL. This is his first NFC Defensive Player of the Week win. He joined the Giants via trade halfway through last season in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Williams is the second member of the Giants to win Player of the Week honors. Kicker Graham Gano won special teams honors in Week 9 after a three-field goal performance to help the Giants top Washington, 23-20.

He is also the first Giants defensive player to win the award since cornerback Janoris Jenkins was honored in Week 4 of 2019 after intercepting two passes against Washington, and is the first Giants defensive lineman to win the award since Pierre-Paul won it in Week 12 of 2016 when he had 3.0 sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown in Cleveland.

