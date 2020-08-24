New York Giants Evan Engram Aspires to Join League's Elite Tight Ends

Giants tight end Evan Engram pays attention to how his positional peers have fared this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce each signed lucrative long-term contract extensions this offseason, and both deals caught Engram's eye.

"I definitely saw that, and I think it's awesome for those guys, they've definitely worked their butts off," Engram said. "They're very talented guys and leaders of their team and that's kind of my motivation right now, to come in and continue to get better with my talents and to push my team."

Kelce's four-year $47 million deal and Kittle's five-year $75 million deal might also foreshadow a payday in Engram's future if Engram can stay healthy and play to his potential.

The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Engram's rookie contract in May, extending his tenure with the Giants until 2021. Engram has a two-year window to prove he is worthy of a deal in the same conversation as Kelce's and Kittle's.

As a first-round draft pick in 2017, Engram has flashed big-play ability as a receiving tight end with 12 career touchdowns and a career 51.9 receiving yards-per-game average. However, injuries have limited Engram's ability to make those big plays, as he's missed 13 games dating back to 2018.

Despite the injuries, Engram is still facing lofty expectations in 2020 by his teammates, coaches, and the media.

Head coach Joe Judge admitted that the tape Engram has already put out suggests a high dose of promise for what the 25-year-old tight end is capable of. Judge also believes Engram's focus and demeanor since the start of training camp resembles a player who truly desires to get better.

"Evan is a guy who comes out every day and really empties his tank," Judge said. "There's tape from the past on what he's been able to do and he's demonstrated throughout training camp a level of improvement and upside."

Engram still has a lot to do before he can start thinking about a pay raise, but he has the talent to earn comparisons to Kelce and Kittle in terms of talent as early as this season. His leverage in future contract negotiations will depend on whether he proves he can return to form and, most of all, stay healthy for all 16 games starting in 2020.

"I'm not going to worry about the numbers and the contracts," Engram said. "My focus right now is just on becoming a better leader, a better teammate and a better football player."

If Engram is looking to follow the example set by Kelce and Kittle, then he has already taken the first step in doing so as a leader by example considering Judge's praise.

The next step in emerging in the same conversation as those two will take place on the football field. Kittle and Kelce are valued for their complete skill sets as tight ends, both as receivers and blockers.

Engram has proven to be versatile as a receiver and blocker. He was primarily used as an inline blocker last season, according to Pro Football Focus. As a receiver, his speed and explosiveness, combined with his height and catching ability, have made him a mismatch for defenders.

Engram's rookie season in 2017 was a prime example of what he can do throughout a full season. Engram played in 15 games with 11 starts that year, racking up 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns.

Engram's numbers aren't quite comparable to Kelce and Kittle yet. However, new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is installing an offense that has proven to be fortuitous for tight ends.

Garrett's offense should give Engram the opportunities to take the next step as a player and a leader for the Giants, just as Kelce and Kittle have for their respective teams.