Giants Fall in MMQB Power Rankings

Patricia Traina

There's good news and bad news with the New York Giants' place in the MMQB weekly power ranking.

The bad news is that Sunday’s poor showing against the Arizona Cardinals not only knocked the  Giants out of first place in the NFC East, but it also knocked them out of the teens in the MMQB weekly power rankings.

The Giants fell from No. 17 to the bottom third of the rankings (No. 22), the latter where they have been most of the year. It’s a disappointing development considering how far the Giants had appeared to come in terms of improvement and how after beating the Seattle Seahawks the week prior they had quieted critics who doubted their ability to beat the good teams.  

Joe Judge drew scrutiny for his decision to play Daniel Jones despite the fact that the QB’s mobility was still impaired two weeks after straining his hamstring. After four straight wins, this loss dropped the Giants behind Washington in the NFC East standings with a tough final stretch that includes games against Cleveland and Baltimore.

It’s hard to dispute the MMQB crew’s reasoning for dropping the Giants, who had no answers Sunday and who inexplicably decided to reinsert quarterback Daniel Jones into the starting lineup and keep him in there for most of the game, even though it became more and more evident that Jones was having trouble moving around and defending himself against the Cardinals pass rush.

The Giants’ remaining schedule is the toughest of the four NFC East opponents, but it’s going to be even more challenging if Jones did indeed end up suffering a setback.

Oh and the good news? The Giants remain above the Eagles (No. 23) and Cowboys (No. 27) in the rankings while the Washington Football Team finished at No. 17 this week.

