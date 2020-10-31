SI.com
New York Giants Final Injury Report: Freeman, Colbert Declared Out

Patricia Traina

The Giants have declared running back Devonta Freeman (ankle), who hasn’t been able to practice this week, out of Monday night’s game.

With Freeman unable to play, the expectation is that Wayne Gallman will see the bulk of the carries. In the Giants' last game over a week ago (at Philadelphia), Gallman ran for 34 yards on ten carries and had five receptions for 20 yards.

“Wayne’s done a good job overall when he’s gotten into the game. He’s taken advantage of some of the situations he’s been put into,” head coach Joe Judge said earlier this week.

Gallman is not a creative runner. He's undoubtedly not Saquon Barkley and isn't even the same kind of runner as Freeman. 

However, he is a very hard runner who churns and fights for every inch he can get. He's also a slashing “one-cut” type runner whose strength is running between the tackles—last week, he averaged 4.25 yards per carry running between the tackles.

Gallman does a nice job of committing early and following the blocking scheme, something that is an underrated part of a team’s running game, and which could potentially give the Giants running game a boost if you consider that Gallman managed runs of 10 and 14 yards late against a stout Eagles defensive front.

The Giants are also expected to elevate running back Alfred Morris from the practice squad to provide some insurance.

“Alfred has just been a really good player--a 1,000-yard rusher three times in this league,” offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said shortly after the Giants added Morris to their practice squad.

“We had him in Dallas as one our backups to Zeke (Elliott). He was one of those guys when Zeke was out and couldn’t play in a game for whatever reason, Alfred went in and was very productive.”

In addition to Freeman, free safety Adrian Colbert (shoulder) has been declared out of Monday’s game while receiver CJ Board (concussion) is listed as questionable.

Receiver Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder) was not on the final injury report and told reporters that he expected to be ready to go Monday night.

"I’m just listening to everything the trainers are saying right now and just going with what they say," Shepard said Saturday. 

"Yeah, I’m probably going to have to deal with it, but I’m listening to them and doing my recovery there." 

